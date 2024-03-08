A look at the growth of online Keno over the years

Keno gambling has been around for over 2,000 years, and the game has undergone various incredible changes over the centuries. Of course, the rise of the Internet has seen younger Kiwi generations prefer online gameplay on licensed sites such as Mr Bet NZ to a land-based action.

Nonetheless, one thing is still lacking in the online version– the social aspect of betting. Thus, plenty of Kiwis, especially older punters, are more into the thrill of playing in a physical casino or, as has been tradition for ages, in local pubs. Certainly, using pubs as venues for bet placing is a big part of the Kiwi culture, and many gambling enthusiasts often take a break from iGaming and head out to play in the real world.

The Social Aspect of Playing Pub Keno

There’s no denying that online Keno offers players opportunities to enjoy better odds, lower house edge, more various gaming collections, and improved convenience than playing in a physical venue. However, the social interaction that brick-and-mortar establishments (from pubs to casinos) offer to players is an integral part of the game experience.

Therefore, to date, the Kiwi people continue to appreciate the thrills of betting on Keno outcomes in bars or physical casinos. Some of the benefits of opting for this mode of playing:

Sense of Camaraderie

Playing Keno with friends, relatives, or strangers in a casino offers an incredible avenue of social interaction. As you watch each other selecting numbers and wait for the draws, you connect more, and when you celebrate the anticipated win, you can feel a sense of togetherness. Generally, there isn’t a dull moment when you play in a physical location. And in case you lose the round, you can still stay motivated as you know you’re not alone.

Addition of Fun

Group play in pubs gives a space for conversations, laughter, and physical chats. Yes, people can still connect through online chat groups when playing Keno over the Internet, but can they feel the connection or hear someone’s voice when they laugh or discuss some hot topics excitedly?

The delight of attending physical pubs, meeting new people, and making friends with the same interests is unmeasurable. The collective energy of a group play certainly amplifies the fun. For example, people cheer when their numbers are matched on the playing board. This group fun skyrockets the thrill of playing in a physical lounge.

Exchange of Ideas

Playing Keno in a physical venue while having a beer or two with friends is fun, and in addition to bonding time, you can learn new strategies to better your gameplay. Interacting with different players lets you observe and learn their unique approaches regarding how they select numbers or manage their bankroll.

Discussing individual strategies in a group also helps you improve your techniques and gain insightful ideas on number patterns, lucky charms, and statistical analysis. As such, betting in pubs is a collaborative learning environment that enhances the overall skill level of Kiwi players while adding intellectual game engagement.

Feel of Support

It’s always motivating when someone celebrates your wins. You get a new drive to keep going. This also applies in real-life casinos and pubs where the group cheers you on and shares your joy when you match the numbers.

Thus, thanks to this emotional support, your spirits will still be high even after a series of losses. The group can console you by sharing the cost of participation in case of a big loss. This collective support a group fosters when betting together in a pub is one of the reasons why the Kiwi tradition is still alive, even in the age of increased online play.

Is the Social Aspect of Online Keno Getting Better?

While it’s possible to assume that playing over the Internet is lonely, it’s important to remember that the iGaming industry is continuously evolving. Fresh online innovations are being introduced to enhance social aspects, for example:

Introduction of live chat features where players can connect in real-time;

Live dealer games will offer players real-time action and interaction with real-life croupiers;

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is increasingly used to provide personalised chatbot assistance and 24/7 customer service;

Players collaborate in community-driven promotions to enjoy rewards together;

Tournaments and exclusive competitions where gamers try to best each other on leaderboards during draws;

Integrating augmented reality and virtual reality for more interactive gaming sessions.

Placing bets on online casino websites that have introduced these features in their titles leads to more socialisation among Kiwi players, thereby bringing fantastic pub experiences to Internet platforms. So, all is not lost for online Kiwi players who yearn for the bright and beautiful social aspects typically present in pub-based Keno.

Pub Keno Is Here to Stay!

As you can see, playing Keno in physical venues builds a community as you meet and share experiences with other Kiwi bettors. That’s why the social aspect of pub betting will continue to be a big part of Kiwi’s tradition even as Internet variants continue to gain traction across younger generations.

