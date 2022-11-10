Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields earned some high praise from an NFL analyst who criticized him in the past

Justin Fields put the NFL world on notice with his Week 9 performance, continuing to build on a stretch of games where he’s looked impressive.

Fields rushed for a NFL regular season record 178 rushing yards in the loss to Miami in Week 9. He added 123 passing yards and 3 touchdowns in the effort, helping lead the Bears to 32 points. While Fields dazzled, it was his running ability that is catching the attention of analysts.

Chris Simms of Pro Football Talk was the latest to praise Fields for his performance on Sunday afternoon, giving him extremely high praise and saying he’s better than every other quarterback in running the football.

“Oh, he’s the best running quarterback in football now,” Sims said. “As a runner, if you gave me, listen we are talking Lamar Jackson here. I’m going to put him in front of Lamar right now. I think he’s a little faster than Lamar is right now. He’s a little bigger human being. Their team is not built like Baltimore. Nor to they have quite the variety of Lamar Jackson type runs.”

That’s high praise from Sims who once had Justin Fields as a late first-round pick and outside of his top 30 quarterbacks in the NFL.

