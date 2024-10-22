Chicago Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner undergoes surgery on right hand

This will be a big offseason for the Chicago Cubs in terms of their future and the roster looking ahead for the franchise. One player the Cubs believe is apart of their future is infielder Nico Hoerner. But on Monday, the Cubs released some bad news regarding Hoerner.

According to the Chicago Tribunes Meghan Montemurro Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner received successful surgery on his right flexor tendon performed by team doctor Dr. Keith Meister.

Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner underwent right flexor tendon surgery on Oct. 11th, team announces. Dr. Keith Meister performed the procedure. — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) October 21, 2024

Hoerner, who was set to be posted on the trading block this upcoming offseason, now will be on the shelf (link internal). This will throw a wrench into Jed Hoyer’s plans to possible trade Hoerner for an upgrade at the catching position, but there may be a silver lining here. With no set timetable for Hoerners return, this could provide opportunities for the likes of Matt Shaw and James Triantos (link internal)

This spring training for the Chicago Cubs will be an interesting one to now see the battle set to take place between Shaw and Triantos. Hoerner will obviously get the bulk of the duties once back to try and boost his value back up, but in the meantime look for the young kids to come up and try a make a name for themselves this spring.

