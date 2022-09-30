Northwestern has unveiled plans to tear down Ryan Field following 2023 season to build a more modern stadium

Northwestern University has released plans to build a stadium with a more modern look that would replace the current Ryan Field.

Northwestern has released early design concepts for a planned $800M stadium 🏟 The new Ryan Field's capacity would be 35,000, more than 12,000 fewer than the current Ryan Field. (via @NUFBFamily) pic.twitter.com/6QGZXWN4rg — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 28, 2022

The plan, pictured above thanks to the Fox College Football Twitter, is to tear down the current 97-year old stadium and replace it with a more modern, but smaller, stadium. The stadium would have a capacity of 35,000, which is 12,000 less than the current Ryan Field.

The reason this plan is highly supported is because of a recent accomplishment in which Northwestern raised the $800 million dollars necessary to make this happen. This means that $0 will be taken from the taxpayers and students from the campus.

Some people liked the unique design that the current Ryan Field has, but it is most definitely outdated. The first looks of the new stadium seem promising and it looks to be a stadium that could draw a lot of attention from the fans.

Ryan Field has always been known as a more family-friendly college football experience as there is no massive student section or insane tailgating/fraternity parties. So, this stadium looking like a smaller, but more modern, NFL stadium seems to be very appropriate.

Northwestern had some phenomenal football moments in the recent past, but they have been trending downward again as of late. So, Pat Fitzgerald and the Wildcat faithful could use a change of scenery for their Saturday fiestas.

Northwestern hit a home run with this proposal as it meets the requests from the fans, but also the neighbors. Neighbors have complained about traffic and noise/light disturbances, but this plan has addressed all of that.

The reduction of 12,000 seats reduces gameday traffic by 1/4 and the stadium canopy eliminates light and noise pollution that disrupts the neighbors.

This plan really seems like a win-win for all parties involved, and would most definitely be one of the prettier, but not best, looking stadiums in college football.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE