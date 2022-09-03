Ryan Poles was at a major college football game Saturday

Major college football is back, and Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles has some work to do during it. Poles is tasked with getting familiar with 2023 draft talent. The Bears will have plenty of positions for Poles to plug during next year’s draft.

Daniel Greenberg reported Poles and assistant general manager Ian Cunningham were attending

the Georgia versus Oregon game Saturday afternoon. The game featured two top 25 teams and had plenty of NFL talent on the field.

Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles and assistant GM Ian Cunningham are currently at the Oregon vs Georgia game. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) September 3, 2022

Ryan Poles might be checking out this incredible player

One of the top 2023 draft prospects is Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter. This player should significantly interest Ryan Poles during Saturday’s game. Carter would likely be a top 10 selection in the draft. That’s where the Bears will probably pick if analysts’ projections are correct about the team’s prospects.

NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah wrote a draft profile on Carter this summer. Here are Jeremiah’s biggest takeaways about the Georgia standout:

It’s rare to find an interior defensive lineman with this combination of explosiveness and looseness. Usually, twitched-up/explosive guys are stiff-hipped and stiff-ankled. Carter’s neither. He can really sink his hips and drop his weight easily to hold the point of attack. He can also bend and wrap around blocks to get to the football. That makes him an absolute nightmare to contain. He’s still developing an overall game plan, but the true junior has all of the tools to be an elite NFL player.

Carter would help the Bears’ defensive line

If Carter were to fall to the Bears, he would improve the defensive line. PFF ranks the Bears’ defensive line unit as the 31st best in the NFL heading into the 2022 season. Carter’s stats last season for the Bulldogs were impressive. He recorded 8.5 tackles for loss and three sacks. His impact would be felt immediately by the Bears’ defense.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE