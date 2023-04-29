40 years ago today, Chicago Cubs manager Lee Elia unleashed his notorious tirade after a brutal loss.

On April 29th, 1983, the Chicago Cubs were fresh off a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. A wild pitch from Hall of Fame Closer Lee Smith gave the Dodgers the go-ahead run in the 8th inning. That run would be the difference as the Cubs lost 4-3.

Frustrations were undoubtedly high surrounding the 5-14 Cubs. Manager Lee Elia reached his breaking point shortly after the game concluded. This allowed the late Chicago radio legend Les Grobstein to capture one of the greatest sports rants of all time.

Decades later, Grobstein recounted the events on air. This particular broadcast includes both Grobstein’s recounting and the rant itself. The story even involves Chicago sports media legends such as Chuck Swirsky, Mark Giangreco, and even Harry Caray. Elia’s outburst is eloquently laced with some top-tier profanity, so viewer discretion is most definitely advised.

Well, you can’t say he didn’t care. The Cubs would go on to finish the 1983 season with a record of 71-91. Not great, but also far better than the .357 winning percentage they donned at the time of the rant. It would seem Elia got most of his frustrations out on April 29th, because he would go on to only record 2 ejections in the 1983 season.

All good stories have a happy ending, and Les Grobstein and Lee Elia ending on good terms is certainly relieving to hear. Elia’s understanding of Grobstein’s position is a testament to his character. Sadly, Les Grobstein passed away early last year. The legendary sports broadcaster was hired at WLS in the 1980s, and his career in Chicago spanned 50 years.

Lee Elia logged two seasons as a player in Major League Baseball. He played 80 games with the Chicago White Sox in 1966 and 18 games with the North Siders in 1968. He spent four seasons as a manager in the 1980s between the Cubs and the Philadelphia Phillies.

Thanks to Grobstein, Elia’s rant remains one of the most memorable in sports history even 40 years later.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE