Packers CB Jaire Alexander gives brutal zinger to Bears fans

Jaire Alexander had much to say about the Bears matchup

The Chicago Bears started of their season with an exciting upset over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1. Their Week 2 opponent, the Green Bay Packers, had a pathetic showing against the Minnesota Vikings in a 23-7 defeat. The loss didn’t appear to humble Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander, who seems to relish in the opportunity to play the Bears.

Recently history should give Alexander confidence going into the Week 2 matchup on Sunday Night Football. The Packers have won six straight games in their series with the Bears. It’s a rivalry game that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has claimed to “own.”

On Friday, Alexander made comments that backed up Rodgers’ statements last season. Per Ryan Wood of USA Today, Alexander made comments that rub salt in the wounds of Bears fans.

“It’s fun. It’s exciting,” Alexander says. “I always say, ‘Things could be a lot worse. I could be a Bears fan.'”

#Packers CB Jaire Alexander says he enjoys playing against Bears because it’s a “good game” when they meet. Of course, lopsided nature of this rivalry doesn’t hurt. “It’s fun. It’s exciting,” Alexander says. “I always say, ‘Things could be a lot worse. I could be a Bears fan.’” — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) September 16, 2022

That hits below the belt.

Both teams’ players have been putting up “bulletin board” material

Jaire Alexander made quite a few more comments Friday. He wants a shutout. Alexander also wants Packers fans showing up lit. He wasn’t the only player making exciting comments before the rivalry game. Bears backup defensive end Trevis Gipson promised a win Sunday night.

It’s fair to say this game will have a lot of emotions between the players on each team. Bragging rights will be on the line during their primetime contest.

As for Jaire Alexander, he needs to focus on playing better defense. His secondary got absolutely rocked by Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson in Week 1. Jefferson made Alexander look ridiculous. I’ll keep repeating Sunday night, “Things could always be a lot worse. I could have this play on my film record.”

Jaire Alexander: "Put me one-on-one in man vs Justin Jefferson!" Jaire Alexander one-on-one in man vs Justin Jefferson: pic.twitter.com/popSkDg2MC — Nick Olson (@NickOlsonNFL) September 13, 2022

