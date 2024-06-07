The Patrick Kane saga for the Chicago Blackhawks may have just been permanently put to rest

There have been many rumors and reports about Patrick Kane potentially returning to the Chicago Blackhawks this summer. Just a few weeks ago, it was reported by reputable sources that the Blackhawks were having internal discussions about possibly signing Kane as a free agent this offseason.

These rumors and reports were all silenced Friday morning. NBC Sports Chicago’s Charlie Roumeliotis shared a quote from GM Kyle Davidson’s latest press conference that seemingly ended the chance of Patrick Kane, aka “Showtime” returning to Chicago.

The full quote from Davidson reads:

“He did have a really good year. We’re all really happy to see that after having his hip procedure last offseason. That was great to see. I think we made some really tough decisions on some longstanding players. I don’t foresee us going back on that.”

Breaking down Davidson’s statement

First of all, Kane did have a great year in 2023. Kane successfully recovered from his hip surgery and had a return to form. Kane recorded 47 points in 50 games. With 20 goals and 27 assists on the year, Patrick Kane still has what it takes to be a top contributor in the NHL.

It was great to see Kane looking like his old self again. Kane was an important part of the Red Wings end of season push towards the playoffs.

Davidson says he does not see the team going back on ‘tough decisions” made recently about longtime Blackhawks. The problem with this is, he doesn’t provide a good reason as to why he believes this.

If Davidson provided a clear explanation as to why the team isn’t interested in bringing back longtime players, it would help fans understand what direction he is trying to take this team in.

Why the Blackhawks SHOULD bring back Patrick Kane

What harm would signing Patrick Kane to a one or two year contract be? Kane is a living legend, he has endless experience he could share with the Blackhawks young forwards, centers and Wingers. Kane’s mentorship could help Connor Bedard and Frank Nazar become even better than they already are. Having a player like Kane around your young players is priceless.

Brining back Kane would also put people in seats. Patrick Kane is one of the biggest fan favorite players in Chicago Blackhawks history. Kane was the face the the Hawks offense for over a decade. People will come to see Patrick Kane.

Fans would also love to see Patrick Kane play with Connor Bedard. The chance to see a true passing of the torch moment between Kane and Bedard would be a must see event. At the end of the day, people in seats means more money. Which should be tantalizing for the team ownership. The Blackhawks are still a couple years away from competing for another Stanley Cup. until then, why not draw fans in by bringing back a franchise hero?

Brining back Kane would also provide him the chance to break some all time Blackhawks franchise records.

Breaking the teams offensive records would be challenging, but not impossible if Kane stays healthy. Patrick Kane sits in second place for most points and assists with the team. Kane sits in third place for career goals and games played.

Finally, and most importantly, Kane can help the Chicago Blackhawks be a better hockey team. If Kane is healthy, he is still more than capable of being a valuable asset to any team. Kane would provide a nice veteran presence on the wing. His shooting ability combined with his playmaking and off puck movement, could elevate the Blackhawks offense.

Final thoughts

Patrick Kane is an aging veteran player. he isn’t demanding the big wages or long term commitments he once was. In all likely hood he would help players like Connor Bedard develop even faster, not stunt his growth as Kyle Davidson has suggested before.

One of the only downsides to brining back Kane would be on his behalf. Kane still seems like he has some good years left in him. The veteran winger may be interested in competing for another Stanley Cup. This may be true, but Kane has expressed interest in a possible reunion with the Chicago Blackhawks.

It sounds like a return of Patrick Kane is off the table, for now. Things could change later down the road, but the statement Davidson made today was pretty firm.

One thing is certain, Kane would be welcomed back by Blackhawks fans with open arms. He received a standing ovation even as a member of the Red Wings. Chicago will always have a spot for Kaner.

