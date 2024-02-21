Blackhawks legend Patrick Kane speaks on the chance of him possibly returning to end his NHL career in Chicago

As things currently stand, Patrick Kane ended his Blackhawks tenure unceremoniously in February of 2023. Kane was traded to the New York Rangers in what signaled the end of a historic era in Blackhawks hockey.

Patrick Kane’s recent comments to Scott Powers of The Athletic reveal that Kane believes there is still a chance for him to return to Chicago. And end his NHL career where it started.

“If they came to me and said, ‘We want you to be a Blackhawk for life. Can we work something out?’ I think it probably would have been tough to say no, just because of what happened there and the success we had and just the relationship with the organization,” Kane said.

Kane then continues to talk about the comfort that came with playing in Chicago for 16 years. Kane says he values that time but he also appreciates the experiences he has has playing hockey outside of Chicago for the first time.

“Being there (Chicago) for a long time and kind of being comfortable in the situation and just kind of what you do on a day-to-day basis, there’s definitely some comfort in that,” Kane said. “But I think it’s been good for me to have some new experiences. And even though it didn’t go as well as I’d hoped in New York, I still thought that was a great experience for me.

Patrick Kane talks about Connor Bedard

Kane then went on to talk about Connor Bedard and the outlook of the Blackhawks franchise going forward. He says the excitement for the fans and the positivity about the future is a great thing.

“It’s good,” Kane said of Bedard. “I think it’s good for the league that he’s in Chicago. Chicago is such a great hockey market. And I think he can really build himself there and become a prominent player. He already is very promoted around the league, which I think is good. It gives the league and different fans around the league something to get to be excited about. You can see that with the Winter Classic and other things he’s involved in with. It’s good. I know they’re trying to rebuild something there. Seems like that’s definitely the way you want to start off, with a player like that.”

Powers then asked Kane what his plan was for after the 2023-2024 season ended. Kane responded with a note of uncertainty, seeing how things play out as they happen. Kane is in no rush to make a decision.

“We’ll see what happens,” Kane said. “Just trying to stay in the moment and enjoy it. Not really sure what’s gonna happen at the end of the year, but I’m not too worried about it right now. Honestly, it’s fun to be back playing, especially with my hip feeling good, and just feeling good on the ice and being a part of a winning team and trying to get in the playoffs. It’s been really fun.”

Patrick Kane ended the interview with Powers talking about his upcoming return to the United Center as a member of the Red Wings. The Blackhawks host the Red Wings on Sunday, February 25th. That game will also feature the number retirement of Blackhawks legend Chris Chelios.

Kane is looking forward to the game and was grateful for all the support Blackhawks fans gave him during his time in Chicago.

“The fans there were incredible,” Kane said of his career. “From day one, just supporting me as a first overall pick and a young kid and coming in and trying to grow my game in front of that fan base and feel the support was really special. Obviously, through our playoff runs and even in some tough times as well, I always felt the support from the fans. … So, it’ll be fun to go back and just share that moment with the fans. Not really sure what to expect or what’s gonna happen, but it’s going be a fun night.”

The future is uncertain for Patrick Kane. It sounds like Kane is leaving the door open for a potential reunion with the Blackhawks, based on his talk with Scott Powers. If the franchise would have him back and the timing was right, it sounds like Patrick Kane is keeping the Blackhawks in mind.

Getting to see Patrick Kane play with Connor Bedard, even if only for a season would be welcome by many Blackhawks fans. Kane and Bedard on the ice together would be a true passing of the torch moment, combing the Blackhawks past, present and future all at once. And allow Kane a proper farewell tour with the Hawks.

