Patrick Mahomes really should have been drafted by the Chicago Bears

By now we all know the story of the 2017 NFL draft for the Chicago Bears with a loaded quarterback class featuring Patrick Mahomes.

General Manager Ryan Pace traded up from No. 3 overall to No. 2 with San Francisco to take a quarterback. However, he took the wrong quarterback as he selected Mitchell Trubisky over Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes. Trubisky lasted a few seasons in Chicago before signing with Buffalo and then Pittsburgh. Prior to legal trouble Watson was having a good career in Houston.

Then there’s Mahomes.

He’s already considered one of the best all time to play the quarterback position and is going to his third Super Bowl already for Kansas City. It’s a big time miss by the Bears and one that has many fans wondering “what if”.

On Monday, after the Chiefs beat Cincinnati to win the AFC, Mahomes father appeared on 670 The Score’s Parkins & Spiegel show. During the appearance, he revealed that the Bears actually told Mahomes they would take him at No. 3 overall:

Patrick Mahomes' father told @ParkinsSpiegel that the #Bears told Mahomes that they were going to draft him at number 3 overall in 2018. He thought he was going to be a Bear. "Once they traded up and got Mitch (Trubisky) it kind of hurt him. It really did." — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) January 30, 2023

D’oh!

We know the story of Pace falling in love with Trubisky after a dinner in Chapel Hill and seeing the car he drives. We also know that Pace scouted Mahomes as well.

However, whether this has been out there before or not, it’s still a giant mess up for Pace.

Oh, what could have been…

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE