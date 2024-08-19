BREAKING: Kansas City Chiefs make decision on Patrick Mahomes’ availability against Chicago Bears

Andy Reid revealed disappointing news for those hoping to watch Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes duel against Chicago Bears rookie Caleb Williams on Thursday night. The Bears and Chiefs are set to play their final preseason game this week.

Last week, the Chiefs planned to play their starters for the entire first half of their game against the Detroit Lions on Saturday. However, backup quarterback Carson Wentz was in by the end of the first quarter.

Mahomes’ snaps in the first quarter against the Lions will be the last of the preseason for the two-time NFL MVP.

The Kansas City Chiefs will rest Patrick Mahomes

According to Pete Sweeney with Arrowhead Pride, Reid announced on Monday that the Chiefs will rest their starters against the Bears. The Chiefs rested Mahomes and their starters in the third preseason game last year.

The Chicago Bears could rest their starters

It’s unclear if Bears head coach Matt Eberflus will rest Williams and the rest of the Bears starters on Thursday night. There was speculation the Bears might rest their starters against the Cincinnati Bengals last week after the Bengals announced they planned to rest their starters following the joint practice with the Bears last Thursday.

The Bears chose to play their starters against the Bengals backups. Eberflus kept Williams and much of the first-team offense in the game for the entire first half after the team started the game with three consecutive three-and-out drives.

The Bears might give Williams a few more dress rehearsal reps against the Chiefs’ backup defense. However, if Eberflus decides to rest Williams against the Chiefs, it makes sense why he kept the first-team offense in the game until they put together a touchdown drive against the Bengals.

Williams would have some momentum to build on before the Bears Week 1 contest against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 8.

The final week of the preseason will give the Chiefs’ and Bears’ coaching staffs one final evaluation for players on the cusp of making the 53-man roster. They will also determine who they want to bring back on the practice squad. Aug. 27 is the final cutoff for teams to trim their rosters to 53 players.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE