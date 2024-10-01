Could New York Mets all-star Pete Alonso be heading to the Chicago Cubs?

Pete Alonso could be playing for the Chicago Cubs as soon as next season reports say.

Now that the regular season has come to a close the Cubbies now look to the off-season and bettering themselves for next season. Finishing the year with a record of 83-79 and finishing 3rd in the division, the Cubs sadly fell short of expectations missing the post-season for the 4th year in a row and 1st year manager Craig Counsel not being able to give the extra “pushed” they expected. Their last appearance in the post-season came in 2018 where they lost to the Colorado Rockies in the Wild Card round.

The Cubs looked to turn the page and hopefully strike it big this upcoming off-season and recent reports by USA Today Sports Bob Nightengale have linked the Seattle Mariners and the Chicago Cubs to Alonso if the Mets are not able to retain him.

“If All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso doesn’t return to the Mets, rival executives believe he will wind up in Seattle or with the Cubs,” Nightengale wrote.

Will Pete Alonso actually leave the New York Mets?

Pete Alonso, 29, who has spent his entire career in the New York Mets organization is slated to be one of the most sought-after Free Agent position players on the market this coming off-season after not being traded at this years Trade Deadline. Alonso only sits behind guys like Juan Soto and Willy Adames just to name a few in the star power set to hit the open market. With that being stated Pete Alonso’s fate will ultimately be determined on whether or not the Mets make the playoffs this year and how far they go in said playoffs.

Alonso, who was quoted from an article written in Newsweek by Noah Camras on July 17th, 2024 just before the trade deadline Pete Alonso said:

“I love New York. I love the Mets. I love being in Queens,” Alonso said. “I’d love to stay. I don’t want to get traded. I love it, it’s home.”

Ultimately how the Mets navigate this post season will be the determining factor if Alonso stays or jumps ship, as well if they’re willing to pay the pretty hefty price tag needed to retain his All-Star caliber service.

