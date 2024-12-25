The Chicago Bears have a link to the USC Trojans football program via rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. Williams played for USC during the 2022 and 2023 seasons, winning the Heisman Trophy in his first season in Los Angeles.

Williams played under head coach Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma and USC. There has been some chatter on Bears twitter that Riley could be interested in the Chicago opening as a way to leave a situation that’s becoming ugly with the Trojans. Riley is 25-14 with USC in three seasons after signing a 10-year deal worth $110 million before the 2022 season.

A former USC football head coach wants the Chicago Bears’ job

However, another former USC coach is reportedly interested in the Bears gig. Per a Christmas Carroll ESPN‘s Adam Schefter, Pete Carroll has “expressed interest” in joining Chicago.

“Former Seahawks Super-Bowl winning HC Pete Carroll has expressed interest in the Bears HC job and would like to return to the sideline next season, league sources tell ESPN,” Schefter posted on X. “Carroll is one of four head coaches to have led teams to both a national championship and the Super Bowl. The others are Barry Switzer, Jimmy Johnson and Jim Harbaugh.”

Former Seahawks Super-Bowl winning HC Pete Carroll has expressed interest in the Bears HC job and would like to return to the sideline next season, league sources tell ESPN.



Carroll is one of four head coaches to have led teams to both a national championship and the Super… pic.twitter.com/qs6g4v1lTA — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 25, 2024

Carroll was with the Trojans from 2001-2009, winning two national titles with USC. He compiled a 97-19 record at USC before accepting the Seattle Seahawks job in 2010.

Pete Carroll had success with the Seattle Seahawks…before he didn’t

Carroll went 137-89 in Seattle and 10-9 in the postseason, winning Super Bowl XLVIII for the 2013 campaign. The 73-year-old head coach had two NFL head coaching stints before Seattle, going 6-10 with the New York Jets in 1994 and going 27-21 in three seasons (1997-1999) with the New England Patriots.

Carroll and the Seahawks decided mutually that he would step down from his head coaching position following the 2023 season. In Carroll’s final three seasons with Seattle, the team went 25-26 and made one postseason appearance. During Carroll’s 14 seasons with Seattle, the team failed to make the playoffs only four times.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE