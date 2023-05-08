The Chicago Bears move up in post-draft power rankings ahead of the 2023 season

This 2023 offseason was a very important one for the Chicago Bears, going into the second year of a rebuild under general manager Ryan Poles. After inheriting a roster that needed to be rebuilt aside from quarterback, the Bears went 3-14 a year ago, landing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

They then turned that pick into No. 9 overall, another first rounder next year plus more picks and wide receiver DJ Moore. They also traded No. 9 to Philadelphia as they passed on Jalen Carter. Add that into the free agent class they brought in and things are looking brighter in the Windy City.

And Pro Football Focus appears to agree.

The website released its post-draft NFL free agent rankings and they had the Bears moving up from No. 26 to No. 19:

The Chicago Bears, even after making solid moves in free agency, still have the most salary cap available of any team. Their defense ranked last in the league in 2022 with a 52.4 grade, so adding two solid linebackers in Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards should help fix that. Further, defensive linemen Andrew Billings and DeMarcus Walker are huge upgrades to the front seven. Chicago also shored up its offensive line by signing guard Nate Davis and drafting tackle Darnell Wright. Wright allowed only eight pressures in 2022, and his 1.7% pressure rate allowed in 2022 ranked fourth among FBS tackles. The Bears added to their defensive line by drafting Gervon Dexter Sr., Zacch Pickens and Travis Bell. Pickens recorded an 11.5% pass-rush win rate in 2022. Finally, Chicago traded up for Miami cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, whose 88.5 press coverage grade ranked second among FBS cornerbacks in this year’s draft.

It’s clear that PFF loves the Chicago Bears draft, as do other media outlets, as Poles hopes to address some big needs.

Now, we just have to hope that Poles and his scouting staff made the right calls on players and the coaches can develop them.

