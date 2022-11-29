Phillip Danault was a player molded into a success story, later on in his career, but where his heart lies as a Blackhawk will become the excellence.

As a young man that thrived on good stick work and skill to accompany a complete game that evolved into an NHL style of brilliance down the line has made the former Chicago Blackhawks draft pick a natural success story.

Stemming from the fact he was drafted by Chicago Blackhawks in 2011, as a high first-round draft pick, where he matured from farm to AHL level competition.

He got his first taste of the game in the 2014/15 season for only 2-games. Where he was part of the Chicago Blackhawks Stanley Cup team in 2015.

Now plays as a streaky centerman for the Los Angeles Kings with a plus 64 rating in his career and a plus 6 rating for this season’s stats.

Recording 7 goals and 11 assists accumulating 18 points this season thus far.

Phillip Danault leads fantasy hockey waiver wire adds. 🏒 From @evanberofsky ➡️ https://t.co/voicmtA3q6 pic.twitter.com/n6zuzNyoJh — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) November 25, 2022

How has Phillip Danault matured as a player?

His maturity rate has skyrocketed since the days he played with the Montreal Canadiens after being traded to that team by the Blackhawks in during the 2015/16 season, where he had promising signs of gameplay.

During the 2014/15 season, He managed to squeak out 30 games and muster out 5 points with 1 goal and 4 assists, at a minus-3 rating for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Montreal let him go in the 2021/22 offseason and Danault signed with the Los Angeles Kings, where he is leading by example and taking charge of the team’s incredible performance.

Phillip has rebounded as a player and true general on the ice with his remarkable stats.

His epic gameplay, complemented by his playmaking ability has given him the dialogue to make a run like it was in 2012. Cinderella style.

Everyone say something you’re thankful for. I’ll start: I’m thankful that Phillip Danault is a Los Angeles King. pic.twitter.com/PmusAiTNFM — Ryan (@ryanstahl_) November 24, 2022

What are the steps Danault has taken as a player to enhance his game?

As I have watched him play since the year the Montreal Canadiens made a surprise Stanley Cup run in 2021, where he showed excellent poise, but could not get the right numbers in the column.

During his first year with the Los Angeles Kings Danault has become a sensational player to watch and observe play guiding the younger core of depth players and presenting opportunities for them.

Phillip Danault is a recognized hockey player of our time and knows how to outskate opponent incredibly well.

One thing is for sure Once a Blackhawk, you still wear the stripes.

