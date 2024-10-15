Justin Fields is expected to be benched in favor of Russell Wilson and that hurts the Chicago Bears in terms of draft compensation

The Pittsburgh Steelers are ready to make a quarterback change involving Justin Fields as they want to go in a new direction.

Per multiple reports, Russell Wilson will receive first-team reps for the Steelers this week, signalling the end of Justin Fields as a starting quarterback. Despite having a 4-2 record this season, Mike Tomlin is getting set to make the move to go to Wilson, a player they acquired this offseason to be the starter. Justin Fields completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 1,106 yards and five touchdowns with just one interception.

He also ran for 231 yards and five touchdowns but Tomlin believes the offense needs a boost.

During his press conference on Tuesday, Tomlin revealed the news saying that Wilson is "in consideration" this week

During his press conference on Tuesday, Tomlin revealed the news saying that Wilson is “in consideration” this week:

“[Russell Wilson] is in consideration this week. We’ll see where that leads us,” he said.

Tomlin later added: “I’ll acknowledge that Russ proved his health last week, and we’re looking hard at him this week. It is up for consideration.” The timing is also crucial in all of this, especially for the Chicago Bears and their future draft picks as a deal to the Steelers included a condition for the pick. How this Justin Fields benching impacts the Chicago Bears When the Bears traded Justin Fields to Pittsburgh this offseason, they received a sixth-round pick back in the deal with a condition. If Justin Fields plays 51 percent of the snaps the pick becomes a fourth-round pick. So far, Fields has played 100% of the offensive snaps through Week 6. So he wouldn’t qualify if he doesn’t play another snap. Tomlin even praised Fields’ play through the first six weeks: “Justin has been really good, and we’ve been good at times, but not to be confused with great,” Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday when asked why Fields had not done enough to be named starter despite a 4-2 record. “This is a competitive league, man. We’re trying to position ourselves to be that team, and we’ve got a player with talent, who hadn’t have an opportunity to play, so we’re going to explore those things. Sometimes it doesn’t have anything to do with what Justin has done or has not done. Justin has been an asset to us. Last week, for example, his ability to utilize his legs by design and by ad lib was a significant component of that game. He rushed for 50-plus yards and two touchdowns. … We’re appreciative of that. We’re appreciative of how he’s taken care of the ball. But we’re just looking at all of the people at our disposal. The same way we do at any position.” The question for Tomlin is whether he believes losing the dynamic rushing element Fields provides might be worth it if Wilson can bring more to the passing attack. It’s also possible the Steelers could utilize both QBs Sunday night against the Jets, something that Tomlin did not rule out on Tuesday.

There’s still a chance that Justin Fields could be a starter again for the Steelers this season which would be great news for the Bears. But this also goes back to what Bears fans have seen throughout Justin Fields career in the NFL.

He makes special plays and can play well but can he do it consistently? Is it enough to push the needle the other way? It appears as if Tomlin and the Steelers don’t believe so and that’s the tough part as it will hurt the Bears in terms of draft compensation.

