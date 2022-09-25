Poles Watching: Chicago Bears top rookies in Week 2 vs field

How the Chicago Bears rookies performed relative to their peers in Week 2

Last week, I introduced a series to take a glance each week at how the Chicago Bears’ top rookies play each week relative to their peers. (Players taken after Kyler Gordon and before Velus Jones Jr.) In Week 1, most of the players on this list did about as well or worse than Gordon and Jaquan Brisker. Now we’ll take a look at how these rookies did in Week 2.

How Chicago Bears rookies Gordon and Brisker performed in Week 2

(CB) Kyler Gordon: PFF has Gordon at an overall grade of 46.8, with his running defense being better than his passing coverage. Gordon gave up ten receptions on the 13 targets he defended. Gordon was awful against the Green Bay Packers in primetime.

PFF has Gordon at an overall grade of 46.8, with his running defense being better than his passing coverage. Gordon gave up ten receptions on the 13 targets he defended. Gordon was awful against the Green Bay Packers in primetime. (S) Jaquan Brisker: PFF grade has Brisker at a 58.8 overall rating. He went down in his rating due to poor tackling and run defense.

How the Chicago Bears rookie peers performed in Week 2

Giants (WR) Wan’Dale Robinson: PFF grade has Robinson at a 75.4 overall rating. No new stats for Robinson, as he was still injured from Week 1.

PFF grade has Robinson at a 75.4 overall rating. No new stats for Robinson, as he was still injured from Week 1. Texans (WR) John Metchie III: Metchie will not be playing this season for health reasons.

Metchie will not be playing this season for health reasons. Patriots (WR) Tyquan Thornton: Did not play in Week 2 due to injury.

Did not play in Week 2 due to injury. Eagles (C) Cam Jurgens: Not much to report on Jurgens. He didn’t do enough to get on the stat sheet or grading sheet again in Week 2.

Not much to report on Jurgens. He didn’t do enough to get on the stat sheet or grading sheet again in Week 2. Steelers (WR) George Pickens: PFF grade has Pickens offensive rating in Week 2 at a 59.5 overall. He caught one pass for 23 yards. Quarterback Mitch Trubisky targeted Pickens twice times against the New England Patriots.

PFF grade has Pickens offensive rating in Week 2 at a 59.5 overall. He caught one pass for 23 yards. Quarterback Mitch Trubisky targeted Pickens twice times against the New England Patriots. Colts (WR) Alec Pierce: PFF grade has Pierce at a 40.3 overall rating. Pierce did not play in Week 2 for injury reasons.

PFF grade has Pierce at a 40.3 overall rating. Pierce did not play in Week 2 for injury reasons. Chiefs (WR) Skyy Moore: PFF grade has Moore at an 80.4 overall rating. He didn’t add anything to the stat sheet on Thursday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers.

PFF grade has Moore at an 80.4 overall rating. He didn’t add anything to the stat sheet on Thursday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers. Buccaneers (OG) Luke Goedeke: PFF grade has Goedeke at a 48.3 overall rating. His pass blocking improved against the Saints, but his run blocking regressed from his debut against the Cowboys. Goedeke had one penalty and gave up two pressures in Week 2.

PFF grade has Goedeke at a 48.3 overall rating. His pass blocking improved against the Saints, but his run blocking regressed from his debut against the Cowboys. Goedeke had one penalty and gave up two pressures in Week 2. Vikings (OG) Ed Ingram: PFF grade has Ingram at a 67.8 rating. Ingram struggled in both the pass and run blocking against the Eagles. Ingram had one penalty and gave up two pressures in the team’s loss.

PFF grade has Ingram at a 67.8 rating. Ingram struggled in both the pass and run blocking against the Eagles. Ingram had one penalty and gave up two pressures in the team’s loss. Jaguars (C) Luke Fortner: PFF grade has Fortner at a 38.6 overall rating. He gave up two pressures and one hit on the quarterback. His run blocking was pitiful as well.

PFF grade has Fortner at a 38.6 overall rating. He gave up two pressures and one hit on the quarterback. His run blocking was pitiful as well. Patriots (G) Joshua Ezeudu: PFF grade has Ezeudu at a 28.6 overall rating. His pass blocking against the Panthers was rated at 72.5 by PFF. But his run blocking was graded in the 30s. Ezeudu had two penalties and gave up one pressure in Week 2.

PFF grade has Ezeudu at a 28.6 overall rating. His pass blocking against the Panthers was rated at 72.5 by PFF. But his run blocking was graded in the 30s. Ezeudu had two penalties and gave up one pressure in Week 2. Titans (OT) Nicholas Petit-Frere: PFF grade has Petit-Frere at a 62.0 overall rating. He was rated highly for his run blocking. But he gave up one hit on the quarterback and three hurries against the Bills.

Poles did meh with value in Week 2 for the Chicago Bears

Most of the rookies on this list regressed in Week 2. Gordon had a terrible week against the Packers. In his defense, he was facing Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. Brisker didn’t do enough to impress analysts either on Sunday night. There isn’t enough information from play in Week 2 from many of these players, especially the wide receivers. However, many rookie offensive linemen who are getting substantial playing time are struggling in the early season.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE