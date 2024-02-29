Did Raheem Morris tip his hand about Justin Fields with his quarterback comments?

Through the first three days in Indianapolis, the talk of the 2024 NFL scouting combine has centered around the Chicago Bears and quarterback Justin Fields.

Holding the No. 1 pick, the Bears have a big decision to make. Do they draft Caleb Williams and trade Justin Fields? Do they trade the No. 1 overall pick and build around Fields? General Manager Ryan Poles hasn’t come out and fully revealed his plan but many believe the team will take Williams and move forward with the USC standout.

There were hints during Poles’ scouting combine presser but it’s something that Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said that may have given it all away.

During the combine, Morris was talking about the quarterback play for the Falcons, dropping this quote in an interview with Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports:

“You want to go get the best fit for your people, you want to get the best fit for your coaches, you want to go get the best fit for our city, and you want to do all those things,” Morris said. “There’s nothing ruled out. I forgot to mention trades, because all of those things come into play. We’ve really been tedious, we’ve really been going through the process of how we are going to acquire the best fit for us. And I know you’re going to jump all over this best fit for the city thing because I can see the excitement on your face when I said it.”

That’s pretty telling.

Justin Fields and the obvious connection to Atlanta

Being born in Georgia, playing his high school football there and then spending one year at Georgia, it would be a homecoming for Fields if he were to be traded to Atlanta. He grew up rooting for the Falcons and bringing the hometown kid home makes sense for Atlanta.

As Morris said, they want the best fit for everything. People, coaches, and even city. He elaborated more on the city aspect, wanting his team to really connect with Atlanta, which is obviously important to him.

Listening to that clip, it sure as heck sounds like Morris would be interested in bringing in a player like Fields via trade.

While nothing has really materialized just yet, the rumors at the NFL Scouting Combine are starting to grow and the Falcons appear to be emerging as a favorite to land Justin Fields if he was traded.

