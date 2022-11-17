It has been now four years since the Chicago Bears finished the regular season with a winning record, however, the signs in 2022 suggest the franchise has made huge progress.

Here are three reasons to be optimistic about the rest of the season and the short-term future.

Bears Proving Competitive

Chicago has recorded victories over the San Francisco 49ers (week one), Houston Texans (week three), and New England Patriots (week seven) in 2022. The latter was an impressive 33-14 success against a team who were having a lot of success at the time.

The Bears have also been on the wrong end of some close scorelines, as their defeats to the New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings, Washington Commanders, Miami Dolphins, and Detroit Lions were all by one score. The game against the Lions finished 31-30 towards Detroit in a high-scoring game at Soldier Field.

In the two defeats where Chicago have been well beaten in the opening 10 weeks of the season, they put up 29 points against the Dallas Cowboys, which has one of the best defenses in the league, while at Lambeau Field, Aaron Rodgers once again produced his best against the Bears, as he often has throughout his career.

Chicago is +10000 underdogs to win the Super Bowl this season, but if you are optimistic about their chances, you may be able to pick up a free bet to use on the sport’s showcase event in some states across the United States. For example, betting becomes available on Ohio sports betting apps from January 1, 2023, so interest in the NFL is likely to increase in that market, not just with Cleveland Browns, who play there, but also with the Bears, as they are a team that is improving in the power rankings with each week.

If you think the Vince Lombardi Trophy may be a step too far for Chicago this season, the playoffs are something that can’t be ruled out. With six teams from each conference now making it through to the postseason, it could be a great opportunity for Matt Eberflus’ side to book their place among the best teams in the league.

Run Game Working Well

The offensive line in Chicago deserves a lot of credit in 2022 for the way they are establishing a run game in the team. The Bears have opted for a running back by committee this season, and it is working well. David Montgomery weaving through the defense on 2nd & 20! 📺: #CHIvsGB on NBC

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/OZNdRHH6Rv pic.twitter.com/HAg3Qbi8bP — NFL (@NFL) September 19, 2022

After week 10 of the season, the Bears were ranked the second-leading rushing offense in the league behind the 49ers. No team had rushed for more yards than Chicago (2017 yards), they had over 400 yards more than any other team in the NFL. Having such a strong rushing attack should also help their passing game, particularly for the big shots down the field, as the defenses must put all their resources into stopping the rush. Extra Draft Pick In 2023 Chicago’s trade with Baltimore, which sent linebacker Roquan Smith to the Ravens, means the Bears will get an extra second-round and fifth-round pick in 2023. They will also receive a fourth-round selection from the Philadelphia Eagles for the deal reached for Robert Quinn to join the Eagles. Having extra draft picks means there is a greater chance of the franchise capturing a player who can be a huge hit in the NFL in their rookie season and beyond. The Bears have drafted well over the last few years, so the front office will be confident of a big draft in 2023. Although there is still work to be done before Chicago becomes one of the leading teams in the power rankings in the NFL, they are heading in the right direction, and it may not be long before they get there.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE