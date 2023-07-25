The Chicago Cubs defeated the Chicago White Sox on the road at Guaranteed Rate Field 7-3.

The Chicago Cubs won the first game of the Crosstown Classic against the Chicago White Sox 7-3 in a convincing victory. The bats came to the life for the Cubs with thirteen hits on the south side including a two home-run night from Dansby Swanson. Swanson reached base on all four at bats with two dingers, a single and a walk with four runs batted in.

Swanson and Christopher Morel hit back-to-back jacks in the second inning to break the game open for the Cubs, giving them an early three-run lead. The former Brave went yard again in the fourth inning to extend the lead to 4-0.

The Northsiders were anchored by a quality pitching performance from Kyle Hendricks who was perfect through the first four innings until giving up a double to Eloy Jiménez in the fifth. Hendricks went 6.1 innings surrendering only four hits on three runs with four strikeouts. The White Sox could only make weak contact throughout the contest off Hendricks.

The White Sox were able to tack two runs on the board in the sixth off of a Yoán Moncada sacrifice fly and RBI single from Andrew Vaughn. The Moncada sac fly could’ve been much worse if not for a Seiya Suzuki grand-slam saving catch, pulling the ball from over the wall to send Moncada back to the dugout.

SEIYA SUZUKI HOME RUN ROBBERY

The Cubbies continued to add insurance runs in the fifth with a Cody Bellinger sacrifice fly then again in the seventh with a Nico Hoerner solo shot and Swanson RBI single to cap off the inning. The Cubs look to sweep the series tomorrow night with another game at 7:10 pm CST.

