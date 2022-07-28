Lucas Patrick is an important player for the Bears this season.

Lucas Patrick is a key piece for the Chicago Bears’ offensive line heading into the 2022 season. The veteran center has played in the same offense as new Bears coordinator Luke Getsy. Bad news about the potential health of Patrick came out during Wednesday’s practice.

Per multiple reports, Patrick was seen being helped off the field by a trainer. Rookie Doug Kramer replaced him.

#Bears C Lucas Patrick walking off the field with a trainer. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) July 28, 2022

Lucas Patrick just rode off on a cart towards the locker room. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) July 28, 2022

New center Lucas Patrick walking off with trainer Andre Tucker here early in practice. Rookie Doug Kramer replaces him. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) July 28, 2022

Bears fans react to injury to Lucas Patrick

Hopefully, it’s nothing too serious. Patrick is going to need to be one of the best parts of the offense if the Bears are competitive this season. I have Patrick as a possible MVP for the Bears. Here’s what Bears fans tweeted about the injury to Patrick.

🙏 for nothing too serious — JohnnyBears19 (@JohnnyBears19) July 28, 2022

🤦🏻‍♂️🤦‍♂️ — Andrew Christman (@AndrewC37779434) July 28, 2022

Oh no — Justin Fields Enthusiast (@Fieldsisdaddy) July 28, 2022

