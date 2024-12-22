A Sunday morning report confirms further interest from Ben Johnson in the Chicago Bears head coaching vacancy

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported this morning an even further confirmation of the Lions offensive guru’s interest in becoming the next head coach of the Chicago Bears.

And it’s great news for those that want Ben Johnson as the franchise’s next lead man.

My understanding is (Ben) Johnson is intrigued by the Bears’ job and he is going to be willing to listen,” Pelissero said. “There’s a lot to like in Chicago with Caleb Williams, tons of cap space, extra draft resources. Also, a major market. They’re expected to break ground on new stadium next year. Team president Kevin Warren has a lot of connections around the league from his several decades from in pro and college football. That’s allowed them to get a jump start on the search process gathering background as part of what is expected to be a thorough search led by Warren and GM Ryan Poles. Interviews with current NFL assistants like Ben Johnson cannot begin until after the regular season.

For a team that has lost their last eight games and has a fan base patiently waiting for the offseason, this is the type of news you get excited about. Detroit is 12-2 entering their final three games of the season and are seen as heavyweights in the battle for the NFC crown.

Johnson is currently one of five candidates to receive attention from the Chicago Bears prior to interviews starting in just a few weeks. His coordinator counterpart in Detroit, Aaron Glenn, had praise for Caleb Williams in similar ways to how Johnson has spoken of the rookie quarterback.

Ben Johnson leading the Chicago Bears offense would be game-changing for the franchise

It has been said time and time again the this upcoming hire for the Chicago Bears will be the biggest and more important in franchise history. Many believe that this has to be an offensive hire for the organization, given how poorly the Matt Eberflus era turned out.

The top priority next to the head coaching hire next month is doing whatever it takes to develop Williams into the franchise quarterback that the Chicago Bears have never had before. Williams has done a fantastic job of taking care of the football and limiting his interception total this season. While he has struggled with his deep-ball accuracy, Williams has shown that he is capable of leading game-winning drives under any circumstance.

No matter how talented Williams is, he will always be held back from being great if he doesn’t have the right mind leading the offense. Johnson would easily be the best offensive mind he has ever worked with in his career, and he would make the USC product’s transition into his second season as easy as possible.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE