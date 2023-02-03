The Chicago Bears appear to already have suitors for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft

With the month of February here, the NFL draft process will start to heat up. This week prospects had the chance to impress scouts during the Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl, and as things pick up, so will the rumors about potential trades.

And at the center of those rumors are the Chicago Bears.

Holding the No. 1 pick and having a player they believe is the franchise guy at quarterback, the Bears are in great shape to move the top pick. They should have suitors too with Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Will Levis being the top prospects at the quarterback position. While trades wont happen for a bit, the Bears are reportedly already seeing teams show interest and it’s not the two teams that you think.

DaBearsBlog tweeted out that two teams have already floated out offers for the first pick and none of them are the Colts and Texans.

Haven’t tweeted much but I have two things for ya. 1. Fields didn’t become “the guy” last week. He became “the guy” in November. The whole building loves him, and they should. 2. Two teams have already floated offers for first pick. Neither is Texans or Colts. Will be fun. — DaBearsBlog (@dabearsblog) February 2, 2023

Chicago Bears will have options….

The two teams that have been connected to the Bears the most so far are the Texans and Colts due to them needing a quarterback. Houston picks No. 2 overall, so they are in a better spot than Indianapolis but it also opens the door for the Colts to trade up and jump their AFC South rival.

However, other teams like Carolina, Las Vegas, and even Tennessee are options as well. The good thing about the Bears situation is that they don’t have to take a quarterback and can really take the best offer they deem right to kick start this rebuild and land future picks in the draft if possible

Buckle up because the next two months will be very interesting for trade rumors in the Windy City.

