As the Winter Meetings get underway a report has surfaced that the Chicago Cubs are showing interest in first basemen Josh Naylor of the Cleveland Guardians.

As the Winter Meetings get underway the Chicago Cubs enter them looking to fill holes in their starting rotation, finding another catcher for more depth, and finding either a closer or a backend of the bullpen arm. Now it looks like there’s reports surfacing that the Cubs are interested in the Cleveland Guardians first basemen Josh Naylor per Jacob Zanolla of the Ivy League Cubs writing:

“I’ve been hearing some whispers about the Cubs checking in on the availability of Guardians first-baseman Josh Naylor. They liked him last offseason, would make sense if (when?) Bellinger is moved. Could put Seiya back in RF, put Naylor at DH.”

Josh Naylor, 27, is currently the first basemen for the Cleveland Guardians and it appears that the Guardians are making him available on the trade market and the Chicago Cubs have some interest. Last year for the Guardians Naylor in 152 games he had 137 hits, 27 doubles, 31 HRs, 108 RBI, with a slash line of .243/.320/.456 for an OPS and OPS+ of .776 and 118.

As it stands trading for a guy like Josh Naylor wouldn’t be advisable for the Cubs. The Cubs currently have a lock at first base with the emergence of Micheal Busch last year who in the same amount of games had almost an equal stat line where he hit .238 with 21 HRs and 72 RBI and an OPS of .745. The Cubs also currently still have Cody Bellinger who until he’s traded looks to split time in the outfield as well as playing first base.

This is the second rumored trade that has come up between the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Guardians who prior to the Winter Meetings came together for a deal which landed the Cubs RHP Eli Morgan.

If the Cubs were indeed to trade Cody Bellinger which would make room for Naylor, the plan figures to be to pair him with Seiya Suzuki at the DH spot so he then he would be able to find time to play right field. This wouldn’t be advisable being Suzuki is just an adequate defender out in right, but he can make you the routine play.

As well making a move for Josh Naylor would take away valuable playing time from a Micheal Busch who looks like he could turn into the same if not better hitter than Josh Naylor. Also with only a year left on his deal before becoming a free agent in 2026 trading for Naylor would just give the Cubs another Cody Bellinger situation and I feel like the Cubs would be giving up more than they’d be getting back.



Until the Cubs decide to move on from Cody Bellinger all this reporting on Josh Naylor is just speculation. Adding a player like Josh Naylor would certainly give the Cubs someone with power who they need, but having a player similar to Naylor in Busch would just make this move a redundancy.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE