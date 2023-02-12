REPORT: Former Bears Coach With Ties To Matt Nagy Hired To Assist Eagles In Super Bowl

A Former Bears coach is helping the Eagles

Two Former Bears coaches are set to face off in the Super Bowl. Matt Nagy has been with the Kansas City Chiefs as their quarterbacks coach this season. He took the job after he was fired from the Bears last season. One of Nagy’s assistants during his head coaching tenure in Chicago was recently hired by the Eagles for a brief assignment.

According to a report by Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network, former Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio was hired by the Eagles to help them prepare for the Super Bowl. He will take the Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator when the clock strikes midnight Monday morning. But here’s the twist, Fangio wasn’t hired for his knowledge of Nagy’s limited offense. Fangio is helping prepare the Eagles’ offense:

“As for the weeks leading up to today’s game, sources say Fangio assisted the offense, not the defense. He’s been involved with self-scouting and projects, helping Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen’s unit as it gears up for Steve Spagnuolo’s Chiefs defense.

Fangio has relationships all over the Eagles’ staff — not just with the defensive staff — and those helped set up this arrangement. It’s hard to imagine a better resource than the grizzled veteran who has seen it all.” Fangio took time off from coaching this season Fangio was well beloved as the Bears’ defensive coordinator from 2015-18. Nagy kept Fangio on as the Bears’ defensive coordinator when Nagy became the head coach in 2018. Fangio’s 2018 defense was stellar, and many Bears fans wished he had been named the head coach in Chicago over Nagy–until they saw what Fangio did to the Denver Broncos. Fangio’s defense in Denver was good, but the offense was dismal. His failure to rectify the offense was what led to the Broncos overcorrecting and selling the farm to get Russell Wilson, further crippling what had been an AFC powerhouse. After being fired in the same offseason as Nagy, Fangio took the regular season off. But Fangio returned in the postseason to assist the Eagles’ offense for their biggest game of the year. Now one former Bears coach will be on the Super Bowl-winning side Sunday night.

