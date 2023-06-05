The Chicago Bears could meet with city officials about staying in the city per a report

Could the Chicago Bears actually stay in the city of Chicago? For the past 8 months or so, that wasn’t on many people’s radar. But now it could become a reality according to a new report.

WTTW is reporting on Monday that the Bears and the city of Chicago could re-engage in talks about a new stadium. Talks previously never materialized as former mayor Lori Lightfoot despite her submitting a few different plans including a renovated Solidier Field.

Now, with the Bears announcing that Arlington Heights isn’t the singular focus anymore and also talking to Naperville, here is what WTTW wrote on the Chicago situation:

The Chicago Bears are playing the field and the team’s search for a new stadium is expanding, with talk of Arlington Heights, Naperville and other communities as sites of a potential new stadium.

Those conversations have also reignited the possibility of the team sticking with the city, with a source telling WTTW News that talks between the city of Chicago and the team could resume as early as this week.

This doesn’t mean it’s a guarantee the Bears stay in Chicago. And honestly, the chances are likely they don’t.

It could be another bluff from the franchise in hopes of eventually going to Arlington Heights again. But for those who want them to stay in the city, I guess there is some hope?

