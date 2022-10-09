The White Sox will reportedly not offer Jose Abreu a contract this off-season.

According to a report from Bob Nightengale, the Chicago White Sox could be moving on from first baseman Jose Abreu this off-season.

The Chicago White Sox plan to part ways with first baseman Jose Abreu this offseason, per @BNightengale. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) October 9, 2022

Nightengale indicates that the Sox will be looking to shake things up this off-season, which would involve not offering Abreu a new deal. Even though Jose Abreu was the Sox leader in many offensive categories last season, the team wants to give first base to Andrew Vaughn next year. Nightengale also indicated that Dylan Cease and Vaughn are the only untouchables for the Sox.

While Abreu is the most beloved Sox player by the fans and clubhouse, many have predicted this move for some time now. While the team does have too many first basemen on the roster, it would be tough for everyone to see Abreu leave. Abreu is currently 35 years old and he could become an interesting piece on the open market this year.

