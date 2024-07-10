Rich Eisen feels Chicago Bears could contend for Super Bowl in 2024

The NFL Network’s Rich Eisen feels that the overhaul the Chicago Bears made this offseason could result in a team that contends for the Super Bowl this season.

The Chicago Bears made a lot of moves this offseason. General Manager Ryan Poles overhauled the offense and added talent throughout. Now the offense has plenty of talent at the starting spots. They also are deep in many spots. This could be a fun offense to watch.

There are a lot of people who feel that the Chicago Bears could make a lot of noise. They see all the improvements and see a high-powered offense in tandem with a defense that could be elite. Throw in a much-improved special teams and the Bears can dominate in all three phases of the game.

Of course, there are some concerns because the Bears have a rookie quarterback, Caleb Williams. People do not know how he will transfer his talents to the NFL. However, he is not a normal number one pick. He is entering the best situation any quarterback chosen number one has ever had.

Williams has a lot of talent. He may have some growing pains but he also has an incredible number of talented players surrounding him. With D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen, and Rome Odunze, he has what could be the best trio of wide receivers in the league. Allen is a six-time Pro Bowl receiver.

Williams also has two very good tight ends in Cole Kmet and Gerald Everett. Between the two of them, they have seven straight seasons of 40+ receptions per season. They are two very good pass-catchers who provide Williams with big, athletic pass catchers. That will be especially important in the red zone.

On defense, the Chicago Bears lost a few players but added some who could be even better. All-Pro safety Eddie Jackson was waived this offseason. However, Poles replaced him with two-time Pro Bowl safety Kevin Byard. Additionally, they lost defensive tackle Justin Jones but he was replaced by his backup, a younger and more athletic Gervon Dexter.

Poles also re-signed Pro Bowl cornerback Jaylon Johnson. Johnson had a breakout season in 2023 and was rewarded. Now the Chicago Bears have their vaunted secondary intact from last season. They led the league in interceptions last season and hope to have a repeat of that in 2024.

Rich Eisen is a believer in the Chicago Bears

While the Chicago Bears appear to have strengthened the roster to become a serious playoff contender, some feel it is not enough. They do not see the improvements as being enough to contend in a tough NFC North. Perhaps another offseason of tweaking could be the ticket for them.

There are others, however, who feel Poles hit the jackpot. They feel the Bears will be playoff contenders in 2024.

Then there is the NFL Network’s Rich Eisen. He is bullish on the Bears. He is so bullish, in fact, that he not only feels they contend for a playoff spot but actually contend for the Super Bowl. Yes, he feels the Chicago Bears could be a Super Bowl contender in 2024.

Rich Eisen thinks the best case for the Bears this year isn’t the playoffs.. It’s the Super Bowl.. 👀 #DaBears #Bears #ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/rOZePzbjzV — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) June 3, 2024

Eisen talked about how C.J. Stroud did a fantastic job of leading the Houston Texans into the playoffs as a division champ and even winning a playoff game. He drew comparisons between a rookie quarterback with a defensive head coach. That also describes Williams and Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus.

Eisen takes it a step forward, however. He compares Williams with what Ben Roethlisberger and Dan Marino when they entered the league. Marino led the Miami Dolphins into the division round of the playoffs in 1983 and made it to the Pro Bowl. The next season, he was an All-Pro and led Miami to the Super Bowl.

Roethlisberger led his Pittsburgh Steelers to the AFC Championship game in his rookie season. He was 13-0 as a starter in that rookie campaign. In his second season, he helped the Steelers win the Super Bowl.

It would be incredible if Williams could have the success that Roethlisberger and Marino had. If Eisen is correct and Williams is even a little bit similar to these great players things will be rocking for the Chicago Bears. We could see them winning their first playoff win since 2010 and possibly making the Super Bowl for the third time and first since 2006.

But as Chicago Bears fans, we will hope but not hold our breaths waiting for that to happen.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE