FOCO has a new limited-edition Richard Dent bobblehead

Richard Dent is undoubtedly one of the greatest players to don the Bears uniform and FOCO has recently released a limited-edition Richard Dent Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX MVP Bust Bighead Bobblehead. This exclusive collectible is a tribute to Dent’s phenomenal performance in Super Bowl XX, where his remarkable defensive play earned him the MVP award and helped lead the Chicago Bears to a resounding victory.

The Richard Dent bobblehead is a part of FOCO’s esteemed Bighead series and is the first time FOCO has released bust-style bobbleheads. What sets this particular piece apart is its rarity and exclusivity. FOCO has restricted its production to just 48 individually-numbered units, making it a must-have for collectors and fans of the Chicago Bears and NFL history.

Crafted with meticulous care, the bobblehead features a striking likeness of Richard Dent, complete with the Chicago Bears’ classic navy and orange uniform. The attention to detail extends to the Super Bowl XX MVP trophy, which is prominently displayed, commemorating Dent’s outstanding achievement in the 1985 championship game. The bust-style design, with an enlarged depiction of Dent’s head, captures his focused and determined expression, a nod to his formidable presence on the field.

This Richard Dent Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX MVP Bust Bighead Bobblehead is priced at $200, reflecting its exclusive nature and the high level of craftsmanship, making it a high end collectible that only a handful of lucky fans will get the chance to own. It’s also a piece of sports history, celebrating a player who was instrumental in one of the most dominant seasons in NFL history.

Richard Dent, known for his impressive career as a defensive end, was a key player in the Chicago Bears’ 1985 season, which is often remembered as one of the most dominant campaigns in the history of the league. His performance in Super Bowl XX, where he recorded 1.5 sacks and forced two fumbles, was a standout in a game that solidified the ’85 Bears’ legacy.

As a highly sought-after collectible with a limited production run, this Richard Dent Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX MVP Bust Bighead Bobblehead is expected to be a fast seller among fans and collectors alike. It’s not only a tribute to a legendary player but also a testament to the enduring legacy of one of the greatest teams in NFL history. Head over to FOCO.com for all your Chicago sports merchandise needs here!

