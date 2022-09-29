Robert Quinn added to Chicago Bears Week 4 injury report

The Chicago Bears have multiple key starters on their injury report

The Chicago Bears were missing several veterans in Wednesday’s practice. The injury report the Bears revealed Thursday afternoon was even dourer for the defense.

Defensive end Robert Quinn was one key name added Thursday. Quinn was listed as not participating in practice due to an illness. The Bears have several injuries on the defense. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson and Roquan Smith are still bruised up before the Bears’ Week 4 matchup against the New York Giants.

The offense is still without David Montgomery. Velus Jones Jr., who Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said this week he hopes to play against the Giants, is still only a limited participant in practice.

And then on special teams, kicker Cairo Santos status was listed as personal.

Limited practicing Bears players

WR Velus Jones Jr

LB Roquan Smith

LB Sterling Weatherford

Non-practicing Bears players

LB Matt Adams

DB Dane Cruikshank

DB Jaylon Johnson

RB David Montgomery

DL Robert Quinn

K Cairo Santos

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE