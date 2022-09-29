Trending
Robert Quinn added to Chicago Bears Week 4 injury report

Robert Quinn

The Chicago Bears have multiple key starters on their injury report

The Chicago Bears were missing several veterans in Wednesday’s practice. The injury report the Bears revealed Thursday afternoon was even dourer for the defense.

Defensive end Robert Quinn was one key name added Thursday. Quinn was listed as not participating in practice due to an illness. The Bears have several injuries on the defense. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson and Roquan Smith are still bruised up before the Bears’ Week 4 matchup against the New York Giants.

The offense is still without David Montgomery. Velus Jones Jr., who Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said this week he hopes to play against the Giants, is still only a limited participant in practice.

And then on special teams, kicker Cairo Santos  status was listed as personal.

Limited practicing Bears players

  • WR Velus Jones Jr
  • LB Roquan Smith
  • LB Sterling Weatherford

Non-practicing Bears players

  • LB Matt Adams
  • DB Dane Cruikshank
  • DB Jaylon Johnson
  • RB David Montgomery
  • DL Robert Quinn
  • K Cairo Santos

 

