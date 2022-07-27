Lots of rumors swirled Chicago Bears defensive end Robert Quinn before the start of training camp. After missing mini-camp it was thought that Quinn may sit out or be traded. The answer to that question camp with today’s first practice.

Robert Quinn ended the drama today, after missing OTAs and mandatory mini-camp he was in attendance and practicing for today’s first training camp practice according to Chris Emma of 670 the score.

The Bears wrapped up their first practice of training camp on the back fields of Halas Hall. Robert Quinn was present and practicing while Roquan Smith was of course not after being placed on the PUP list. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) July 27, 2022

Quinn should remain in Chicago because the Bears aren’t going to get back in trade value what they would give up in overall value to the team. Quinn’s worth is a first round pick, but at 33-years-old with a history of injuries that’s not the value the Bears will get back in a trade.

Quinn is also ideally suited to the 4-3 defense so he should be exactly what the Bears need on defense to help the pass rush. In addition teaming with Trevis Gipson last year helped the young third year defensive end put up seven sacks and five forced fumbles. Having that type of production off the edge is invaluable. Quinn being in camp is just as invaluable to the Bears’ defense.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE