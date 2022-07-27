Robert Quinn would rather not be traded

Chicago Bears rookie general manager Ryan Poles took heavy criticism for not trading defensive end Robert Quinn this offseason. Quinn skipped out on Bears OTAs but returned to the field for Wednesday’s training camp. Quinn gave comment to the media that he wanted to stay with the Bears in the press conference following Wednesday’s practice.

Quinn had an exceptional 2021 season for the Bears. He set the Bears’ single season sack record with 18.5 last year. With Quinn’s age (32), and the Bears looking to rebuild this season, it was expected the Bears might shop Quinn. Reports came out in May that Quinn wanted to leave the Bears.

Quinn returned to the field Wednesday as a Bear. His comments afterwords were optimistic about staying a Bear. Quinn said he expects to be with the Bears in 2022 and rationalized his unexcused absences in OTAs.

Robert Quinn when asked if he wants to be traded: "I've been traded twice. You get tired of moving … I expect to be here." — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) July 27, 2022

Robert Quinn on why he skipped mandatory minicamp: "More just trying to take care of my body, get myself right mentally. It’s my 12th year. I kind of knew what to expect from that and more just getting myself right mentally and physically." — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) July 27, 2022

Robert Quinn said multiple times he "does not want to bring any negative energy into the building." Is focused on being a good teammate playing in Chicago. — Mark Carman (@thecarm) July 27, 2022

The Bears should still look to trade Robert Quinn

The press conference sounded like typical lip service. While it’s great he was with the Bears at camp, his actions earlier this offseason spoke more to what Quinn wants. It doesn’t make any sense for the Bears to keep Quinn on their roster for the rest of the season. The Bears would be better off with a pick for 2023 when they can be more competitive.

Robert Quinn was busting it in practice

Here are a few videos of Quinn hitting the ground running in his “track shoes” during Wednesday’s practice.

Bears practice No. 1 is complete. Ran about 80 minutes. Robert Quinn was practicing (didn’t do one on ones vs. OL but did shadow reps off to the side). Roquan Smith (PUP) was present as well riding the stationary bike near training room. pic.twitter.com/VGSPQ27LLJ — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) July 27, 2022

Robert Quinn was here and participating in the Bears first practice of training camp. No sign of Roquan Smith was put on the PUP list earlier today. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/vQ2ZOSv9v6 — Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) July 27, 2022

