Robert Quinn expects to stay with Bears (+Video)

Jordan SiglerBy 2 Mins Read
Robert Quinn Chicago Bears

Robert Quinn would rather not be traded

Chicago Bears rookie general manager Ryan Poles took heavy criticism for not trading defensive end Robert Quinn this offseason. Quinn skipped out on Bears OTAs but returned to the field for Wednesday’s training camp. Quinn gave comment to the media that he wanted to stay with the Bears in the press conference following Wednesday’s practice.

Quinn had an exceptional 2021 season for the Bears. He set the Bears’ single season sack record with 18.5 last year. With Quinn’s age (32), and the Bears looking to rebuild this season, it was expected the Bears might shop Quinn. Reports came out in May that Quinn wanted to leave the Bears.

Quinn returned to the field Wednesday as a Bear. His comments afterwords were optimistic about staying a  Bear.  Quinn said he expects to be with the Bears in 2022 and rationalized his unexcused absences in OTAs.

The Bears should still look to trade Robert Quinn

The press conference sounded like typical lip service. While it’s great he was with the Bears at camp, his actions earlier this offseason spoke more to what Quinn wants. It doesn’t make any sense for the Bears to keep Quinn on their roster for the rest of the season. The Bears would be better off with a pick for 2023 when they can be more competitive.

Robert Quinn was busting it in practice

Here are a few videos of Quinn hitting the ground running in his “track shoes” during Wednesday’s practice.

 

Chicago could be the home of a new team due to NFL expansion.

I'm Jordan Sigler and I've been writing for CCS since April 2022. I grew up a Chicago sports fan when I lived in in Northern Indiana. I currently reside in Texas, where I've had experience at a few journalism publications. When I’m not tracking Bears coverage, I spend my time as an avid film watcher.

