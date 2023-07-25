Rocky Wirtz had served as chairman and principal owner of the Hawks since 2007

The man who oversaw the Chicago Blackhawks for most of the last two decades passed away, and the team is in sorrow. Rocky Wirtz, the NHL team’s chairman and primary owner, passed away at the age of 70.

Since his father Bill’s passing in 2007 and his brother Peter’s choice to step down from that post, he has filled that job for the Blackhawks full-time. He oversaw the process of turning the underachieving team into one of the best in the league, and during the past two years, he has restarted it.

Rocky Wirtz, the principal owner and chairman of the #Blackhawks, has passed away at the age of 70, according to a source. Story coming … — John Dietz (@JDietzSports) July 25, 2023

Another source has said that Rocky Wietz’s passing was sudden. He was not dealing with a long-term health issue. — John Dietz (@JDietzSports) July 25, 2023

The Blackhawks won Stanley Cup titles in 2010, 2013, and 2015 when he was in charge, and during that time, they saw a ten-year increase in popularity. He oversaw the team’s decrease in performance on the ice, the consequences from the Jenner and Block report, and the selection of top prospect Connor Bedard in his last years.

Rocky Wirtz, who was born on October 5th, 1952, attended Northwestern University before growing up in the Chicago area. His grandpa Arthur Wirtz founded the Wirtz Corporation, which he worked for. Arthur Wirtz initially acquired a stake in the Chicago Blackhawks in 1950 before acquiring full control of the team in 1966.

Wirtz and Marilyn, his wife, own a home in the northern suburbs. In addition to a stepdaughter from his most recent marriage and six grandchildren, Wirtz has three children from a prior marriage.

This is a developing story.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE