Bears

BREAKING: Chicago Bears sign 1 rookie before training camp; 1 more still to go

Jordan SiglerBy 3 Mins Read
NFL: Chicago Bears Rome Odunze
Apr 26, 2024; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears first round draft choices Rome Odunze (left) and Caleb Williams (right) pose for photos at a press conference at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears announced one of the two rookies they procrastinated in signing this offseason had office accepted his deal on Tuesday. The signing came on the same day as the start of training camp for rookies.

The Chicago Bears took their time signing rookies

Caleb Williams Chicago Bears
Apr 26, 2024; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears number one draft choice Caleb Williams poses for a photo at a press conference at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday evening, the top ten draft picks Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze had not been signed. There is a little drama with Williams and the Bears brewing, as Williams does not have an NFLPA agent representing him.

As previously discussed on CCS, Williams claimed over the weekend he was leaving the contract negotiations up to his lawyers and the Bears front office. However, per NFLPA rules, Williams is supposed to represent himself in negotiations unless he hires representation from the player union.

Odunze didn’t have that problem, as Collin Roberts and Ryan Tollner with Excell Sports Management represent him. While Tollner and Roberts couldn’t get a deal done before the eve of training camp, they were able to agree to a contract with the Bears on Tuesday.

Rome Odunze signed his contract

NFL: Chicago Bears Rookie Minicamp
May 10, 2024; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) runs drills during Chicago Bears rookie minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

According to Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network, Odunze signed a four-year deal worth $22.7 million, all of which is guaranteed. Odunze’s signing bonus is $13.3 million.

 

As of this publishing, the Bears had not announced the signing of Williams. So, while Odunze is good for training camp, one has to wonder about the status of the player who is supposed to be throwing him the ball this week.

NFL: Chicago Bears Minicamp
Jun 5, 2024; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks on during the team’s minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

1bAPO 7e 400x400

I'm a writer and journalist. I cover the NFL, NHL, NBA, and other sports for, ChiCitySports, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, and Gridiron Heroics.

