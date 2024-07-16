BREAKING: Chicago Bears sign 1 rookie before training camp; 1 more still to go

The Chicago Bears announced one of the two rookies they procrastinated in signing this offseason had office accepted his deal on Tuesday. The signing came on the same day as the start of training camp for rookies.

The Chicago Bears took their time signing rookies

On Monday evening, the top ten draft picks Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze had not been signed. There is a little drama with Williams and the Bears brewing, as Williams does not have an NFLPA agent representing him.

As previously discussed on CCS, Williams claimed over the weekend he was leaving the contract negotiations up to his lawyers and the Bears front office. However, per NFLPA rules, Williams is supposed to represent himself in negotiations unless he hires representation from the player union.

Odunze didn’t have that problem, as Collin Roberts and Ryan Tollner with Excell Sports Management represent him. While Tollner and Roberts couldn’t get a deal done before the eve of training camp, they were able to agree to a contract with the Bears on Tuesday.

Rome Odunze signed his contract

According to Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network, Odunze signed a four-year deal worth $22.7 million, all of which is guaranteed. Odunze’s signing bonus is $13.3 million.

The #Bears have agreed to terms with one of their first-round picks, locking in WR Rome Odunze on his four-year, $22.7M fully guaranteed contract with a fifth-year option. He gets a $13.3M signing bonus. Chicago rookies report today. pic.twitter.com/c7UD4K9BuL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 16, 2024

As of this publishing, the Bears had not announced the signing of Williams. So, while Odunze is good for training camp, one has to wonder about the status of the player who is supposed to be throwing him the ball this week.

