Chicago Bears unsigned rookie makes honest statement about money issues

The Chicago Bears are headed into the NFL’s dead period this summer with their top two rookies unsigned. The Bears are expected to fork over somewhere in the ballpark of $62 million to sign Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze. Odunze recently opened up about how he’s looking to save money this summer.

The Chicago Bears should sign their rookies before training camp

Per Brad Biggs with the Chicago Tribune, the Bears are expected to sign Williams before training camp. There isn’t reason for Bears fans to worry about Williams or Odunze signing for a few reasons:

At this juncture, there’s no reason for concern that the Bears won’t sign Williams before training camp opens, which will be a week earlier than usual because the team is playing in the Hall of Fame Game against the Houston Texans on Aug. 1 in Canton, Ohio. Rookie contracts are slotted by draft pick, and Williams’ four-year deal is expected to be worth $39,486,057 with a $25,537,132 signing bonus. The deal, which should include a club option for the fifth year in 2028, is expected have a salary-cap number of $7,179,283 for this season. The numbers shouldn’t change, and the only thing generally up for discussion with these contracts is potentially some of the minor language.

Williams and Odunze have been busy with OTAs since May. This week, the two attended three practices the Bears held just for rookies. The Bears should be able to strike a deal now that Williams (who is representing himself) and Odunze are off until training camp.

Rome Odunze needs to save cash

After his final offseason practice as a rookie, Odunze was asked about his summer workout plans. Per Jason Lieser with the Chicago Sun-Times, Odunze said he planned to take advantage of a free gym:

Bears rookie WR Rome Odunze says he’ll be using Halas Hall for some of his training during this upcoming monthlong break. Says he wants to use the resources that are available to him, plus, “It’s free-99, so that’s the best price.”

Odunze has other expenditures this offseason, including flights. Williams said he plans to try to schedule throwing sessions with Bears’ wide receivers in Florida and California.

Odunze will have lots of money soon

By the time training camp rolls around next month, Odunze is set to sign a deal worth about $22 million. While much of that will go to the Illinois government via state tax (per the Tax Foundation, Williams is set to owe $1.55 million in state and local taxes from his rookie-year paycheck), Odunze should have enough money left over to buy a membership to any gym he wants.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE