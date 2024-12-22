Chicago Bears rookie under fire as ‘bust’ amid 2 fumble day against Lions

Chicago Bears interim head coach made the point after Monday night’s 30-12 loss to the Minnesota Vikings that he believed the film would show his players didn’t quit and battled throughout the game.

The same couldn’t be argued in the first half of the Bears’ game on Sunday against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field. Chicago didn’t take care of the ball on offense and lacked focus, taking numerous penalties against a Detroit defense that is playing mostly backups due to injury.

The defense allowed quarterback Jared Goff and running back Jahmyr Gibbs to move the ball down the field at will.

Rome Odunze fumbles twice against the Detroit Lions in the first half

Rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze was especially bad in the first half, helping to account for two lost fumbles. (Wiliams was credited with the first fumble, but it was Odunze’s fault.) The Lions would score a touchdown after the first fumble.

The second fumble came on a pass that would have resulted in a 19-yard gain for the Bears until the rookie coughed up the ball, giving Detroit possession at the Lions’ 40-yard line. Detroit would end up scoring a field goal after the fumble, increasing their lead to 13-0.

Chicago Bears fans were upset with Odunze

Fans on social media were upset with Odunze for his performance against the Lions.

“Odunze is such a bust. Could’ve had a real player like Brian Thomas,” wrote a fan.

“Odunze is gonna be a bust. This team is full of undisciplined bums,” posted another.

“2nd Odunze turnover already lmao thank you bust,” commented a fan.

“Odunze continues to prove hes a bust lol,” wrote another.

“odunze might be some mid smhhhhh,” wrote a fan.

“Rome odunze is another can’t play in cold weather Chicago player,” suggested another.

