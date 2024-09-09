BREAKING: Rome Odunze has concerning injury; week-to-week for Chicago Bears

On Monday, Matt Eberflus confirmed that rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze suffered a knee injury in the Chicago Bears’ 24-17 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Odunze underwent an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.

Rome Odunze suffered an MCL sprain

Per Tom Pelissero with the NFL Network, Odunze suffered an MCL sprain. He will be week-to-week with the injury.

#Bears WR Rome Odunze suffered an MCL sprain in Sunday’s win vs. Tennessee and is considered week-to-week, per sources. Odunze, the No. 9 overall pick, had one catch in his debut. Chicago visits the #Texans on Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/to31UFVhRY — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 9, 2024

Odunze recorded one catch against the Titans for 11 yards. He fumbled on the play, but the ball was recovered by Teven Jenkins.

The Bears have five other receivers on the 53-man roster: DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, Tyler Scott, Velus Jones Jr., and DeAndre Carter.

Wide receivers Samori Toure and Collin Johnson are on the practice squad.

It typically takes anywhere from days to several weeks to recover from an MCL sprain.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE