REPORT: Video shows why Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze needs MRI for knee injury

The Chicago Bears offense was healthy to start Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans. The offense didn’t take advantage of the health, as rookie quarterback Caleb Williams and his elite weapons were unable to score a touchdown against the Titans in their 24-17 win on Sunday.

On Monday, head coach Matt Eberflus announced rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze suffered a knee injury against the Titans. Per Eberflus, Odunze will undergo an MRI to find the exact cause of the injury.

The No. 9 pick in this year’s draft missed practices in the offseason due to a hamstring issue.

Video shows Rome Odunze hopping off the field in pain

Per Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic, Odunze was seen hopping off the field on his last play of the game against the Titans late in the fourth quarter.

Bears WR Rome Odunze's last play on the field was D'Andre Swift's 20-yard run with 4:22 left in the 4th quarter. You can see him hopping off to the sideline at the end of the play pic.twitter.com/kVJ52xkgqb — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) September 9, 2024

The Chicago Bears receiver corps has been banged up as of late

The Bears receiver corps has had plenty of bumps and bruises as of late. Keenan Allen was listed as questionable to play the Titans on Friday’s injury report due to a heel injury. DJ Moore was seen in the medical tent during Sunday’s game, but he returned to action following his evaluation.

Should Odunze be unable to play the Houston Texans on Sunday night, the Bears technically have five other receivers on their 53-man roster if you count Velus Jones Jr., who has been used as a running back on offense this season (listed as a receiver on the Bears official depth chart).

Second-year receiver Tyler Scott was made a healthy scratch on Sunday.

Odunze caught one pass for 11 yards on four targets against the Titans. He fumbled after the reception, but the ball was recovered by offensive guard Teven Jenkins.

