Bears

Report: Chicago Bears WR gets important injury update hours before Texans’ game

Jordan SiglerBy 3 Mins Read
NFL: Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs
Aug 22, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus watches team warm ups against the Kansas City Chiefs prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

On Saturday, the Chicago Bears elevated the hero of the team’s 21-17 preseason win over the Houston Texans in the Hall of Fame Game, Collin Johnson. The practice squad receiver was needed to be available to play Sunday night against the Texans with Keenan Allen (heel) and Rome Odunze (MCL) listed as questionable.

The Bears have an update for Odunze.

An update on Rome Odunze

NFL: Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears
Sep 8, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) makes a catch over Tennessee Titans linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. (56) during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

 

Per Jordan Schultz, the Bears are optimistic Odunze will play against the Texans.

Odunze missed the first two days of practice this week but was a limited participant in Friday’s practice. Allen missed all three days of practice this week.

On Friday, the Bears ruled out offensive lineman Ryan Bates and fullback Khari Blasingame. Defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker is questionable to play with a foot injury.

Will the Chicago Bears use Tyler Scott this week?

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears
Nov 9, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Tyler Scott (13) walks off the field after a game against the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

 

Earlier in the week, Eberflus suggested Tyler Scott, who was a healthy scratch, would get an opportunity to play against the Texans this week. It’s unclear if Scott will be active this week with Odunze’s speedy recovery. His status could hinge on Allen’s game-day status as well.

Another wide card in the wide receiver room (or running back room), is Velus Jones Jr. The third-year player was pulled from kickoff return duties last week against the Tennessee Titans after he muffed a return. The Bears could replace Jones with Scott, who was used as a kickoff returner in the preseason.

NFL: Chicago Bears Tory Taylor
Sep 24, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Chicago Bears helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

 

I'm a writer and journalist. I cover the NFL, NHL, NBA, and other sports for, ChiCitySports, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, and Gridiron Heroics. My craft has been syndicated nationally on Yardbarker and MSN.

