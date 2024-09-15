Report: Chicago Bears WR gets important injury update hours before Texans’ game

On Saturday, the Chicago Bears elevated the hero of the team’s 21-17 preseason win over the Houston Texans in the Hall of Fame Game, Collin Johnson. The practice squad receiver was needed to be available to play Sunday night against the Texans with Keenan Allen (heel) and Rome Odunze (MCL) listed as questionable.

The Bears have an update for Odunze.

An update on Rome Odunze

Per Jordan Schultz, the Bears are optimistic Odunze will play against the Texans.

Sources: There’s optimism this morning that #Bears rookie WR Rome Odunze (knee) will play in tonight’s Sunday Night Football game vs. the #Texans. The No. 9 overall pick suffered a low-grade MCL sprain in Week 1 vs Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/FYhYrPwW8D — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 15, 2024

Odunze missed the first two days of practice this week but was a limited participant in Friday’s practice. Allen missed all three days of practice this week.

On Friday, the Bears ruled out offensive lineman Ryan Bates and fullback Khari Blasingame. Defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker is questionable to play with a foot injury.

Will the Chicago Bears use Tyler Scott this week?

Earlier in the week, Eberflus suggested Tyler Scott, who was a healthy scratch, would get an opportunity to play against the Texans this week. It’s unclear if Scott will be active this week with Odunze’s speedy recovery. His status could hinge on Allen’s game-day status as well.

Another wide card in the wide receiver room (or running back room), is Velus Jones Jr. The third-year player was pulled from kickoff return duties last week against the Tennessee Titans after he muffed a return. The Bears could replace Jones with Scott, who was used as a kickoff returner in the preseason.

