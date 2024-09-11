Chicago Bears HC provides update on injuries to Rome Odunze, Keenan Allen

The Chicago Bears are to have at least two wide receivers on their Week 2 injury report on Wednesday. The Bears are practicing this week before they play the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football.

While the Bears offense was able to get away with not doing much at all in their 24-17 win over the Tennessee Titans, Caleb Williams and his unit will need to put up points against C.J. Stroud and one of the more exciting offenses in the league this year.

Keenan Allen is taking a rest day

Head coach Matt Eberflus addressed the media before the first practice of the week on Wednesday. He said Keenan Allen, who battling a heel injury, will miss Wednesday’s practice. He said Allen is missing the practice because he’s taking a veteran’s rest day.

Allen was dealing with the injury before Week 1. He was able to play against the Titans. He led the team in targets (11), caught four passes 29 yards, and dropped what would have been Williams’ first touchdown pass.

Rome Odunze suffered an MCL sprain in the fourth quarter against the Titans.

The Chicago Bears are lucky Rome Odunze’s injury isn’t worse

Eberflus said Odunze is day to day, and the Bears are fortunate Odunze didn’t suffer a more serious injury.

“When you have somebody fall on your leg like that, it’s always fortunate that it’s not that serious,” Eberflus said. “Very lucky that way, very fortunate.”

Oduzne will miss Wednesday’s practice.

The Bears would be fortunate to have Odunze available against the Texans. One would assume the Bears would turn to second-year wide receiver Tyler Scott if Odunze cannot play on Sunday night.

Scott was a healthy scratch in Week 1.

