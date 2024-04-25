Caleb WIlliams-Rome Odunze looks to be the duo of the future in Chicago

Rome Odunze was the player who was endlessly linked to the Bears in mock drafts. The mock drafts all turned out to be on to something. Odunze was selected No.9 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Bears fans aren’t the only ones excited about the Bears selecting Rome Odunze.

Caleb Williams was very excited backstage when he heard Odunze would be joining him.

Below you can see the video of Caleb Williams’ reaction to the Bears drafting Rome Odunze.

Williams and Odunze teaming up on the Bears was telegraphed just days before the NFL draft. Reporters confirmed that WIlliams and Odunze took the same flight to the NFL draft. Odunze was also reportedly catching passes from Williams before the draft.

Both players spoke highly of each other when speaking to the media. They also played got a look at each other the last two seasons in college. USC and Washington played each other in Pac-12 action in Odunze and Williams last two college seasons.

The early connection between the two new Bears should help them build tight chemistry.

The Bears have built an elite offense for Caleb Williams

Rome Odunze is another peice to complete what is on paper a dynamic Bears offense. The Bears offense now boasts DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze, Cole Kmet, and D’Andre Swift. A Bears rookie QB has never had offensive weapons like this. Caleb Williams has the best chance to succeed that any rookie Bears QB has ever had.

The only question about the Bears offense now is whether the offensive line can hold up. Darnell Wright and Teven Jenkins had good 2023 seasons. The young linemen showed major improvement over the length of the season.

Takeaway

Caleb Williams is just as excited to play with Rome Odunze as bears fans are to watch the duo.

The Bears offense is stacked on paper and looks to be very exciting. The Bears future has never been brighter. The 2024 NFL season cannot arrive fast enough.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE