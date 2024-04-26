Rome Odunze has some high expectations for himself ahead of his first NFL season

The Bears’ newest member, Rome Odunze, hasn’t played a second of NFL football. Yet the rookie has set some very high standards for himself.

After the draft, Odunze stopped to talk with Nicholas Moreano of the CHGO Bears podcast. He talked about the draft, Caleb Williams, becoming a Chicago Bear, and his expectations for his rookie season.

Rome Odunze stops for a post-draft chat with CHGO Bears

In his interview with Moreano, Odunze revealed he is aiming high in his rookie season. Odunze was asked what a successful rookie season would look like in his eyes. As far as team expectations, the newly drafted wideout said the playoffs are an obvious starting point. And on a personal level, Rome Odunze has his sights set on becoming the 2024 NFL Rookie of the Year.

One interesting point Odunze pointed out in the interview was about his time at the University of Washington. Odunze’s college football experience closely resembles the state the Bears are currently in.

I think its going to be awesome, it reminds me of the room i was in in college with three great wide receivers. To be able to go in there and learn from them and grow alongside them and take different things from their game, to hopefully improve mine will be a tremendous experience.

He also goes on to mention that the Bears are historically a defense first team, which is also true for the University of Washington. But once Odunze arrived the Huskies developed a high flying offense. Hopefully he can help bdo the same for the Bears.

Odunze is spot on in his assessment. The University of Washington had two other great receivers in 2023. Rome Odunze, Ja’Lynn Polk, and Jalen McMillan were a three headed monster at Washington. They tore apart defenses and each had different play styles and strengths.

Odunze’s expereince in a talented wide receiver room should help make his transition to the NFL smoother. His previous interactions with Caleb Williams should also help the receiver build chemistry with his new QB. Odunze will need all those things to help him if he aims to win rookie of the year.

The 2024 NFL draft class is stacked with talent. From the 6 first-round quarterbacks, to the handful of elite receiving talents that just entered the NFL. Odunze will have to outshine all those players, including his own QB.

The full video of Odunze’s discussion with Nicholas Moreano can be seen in the embedded tweet below.

"Making the playoffs 100 percent … and on an individual level, I want to go get the rookie of the year." @RomeOdunze talks with @NicholasMoreano pic.twitter.com/8LEat9pzwH — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) April 26, 2024

Having high standards is something that has become rare to Bears fans. The team has not been in a place where it has top level talent, especially on the offensive side of the ball in a long time. Hearing a newly drafted Bear have high expectations of himself and the team is refreshing.

Excitement surrounding the Bears has reached an all time high. Back to back excellent drafts from Ryan Poles have the bears looking stronger than ever. The sky is the limit for the new look Chicago Bears with Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze joining the fray.

