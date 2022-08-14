Roquan Smith is the first off the ball linebacker to make his debut on the NFL’s Top-100 player list. The poll is conducted annually and voted on by the players of the NFL.

Roquan Smith earns his spot among the NFL’s Top-100 players coming in at #84 overall. Smith who is in the midst of a contract extension holdout earned the nod from his peers as one of the top linebackers in the NFL. Like teammate David Montgomery this is also Smith’s first appearance on the list.

Smith has been an absolute beast since arriving in Chicago as the eighth overall selection of the first round in the 2018 NFL Draft. Smith is the only other linebacker in history to grab a combined 300 tackles and 30 tackles for a loss in consecutive seasons. Hall of Famer Ray Lewis is the only other linebacker to achieve this honor in consecutive seasons.

He’s been among the most productive linebackers in the NFL since arriving in terms of tackles, sacks, and interceptions. He’s a do it all linebacker who has lived up to the history of the position in Chicago. Despite not being named to a Pro Bowl, Roquan Smith earns his spot among the Top-100 players in the NFL. The next step will be earning his money in the contract negotiations that are currently keeping him from practicing and playing.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE