Roschon Johnson will join the Chicago Bears as a fourth round pick
The Chicago Bears were supposed to pick at the start of the fourth round, but Ryan Poles received a better offer. The Bears have received picks #115 and #165 from the New Orleans Saints. With the No.115 pick the bears selected Roschon Johnson from Texas
Analysis
Here is a breakdown of Roschon Johnson’s game via NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein:
Roschon Johnson managed to grab some attention with his 2022 performance. He turned 93 carries into 554 rushing yards (6.0 yards per carry — No. 6 in Big 12) and 5 touchdowns. He also caught 14 passes for another 128 yards with a TD. Johnson has solid size for a running back, standing six feet tall and weight 219 pounds. He’s great at finding holes and exploiting them with his aggressive running tendencies. He’s patient and waits for the right block to fall into place before taking off. He’d likely have more hype if he was Texas’ lead back.
Highlights
For More Great Chicago Sports Content
Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE