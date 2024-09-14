Chicago Bears lose OL to injured reserve; elevate hero from Texans preseason game

On Saturday, the Chicago Bears announced a few roster moves ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the Houston Texans. The Bears elevated a wide receiver who had a big game against the Texans in the Hall of Game Game.

They will lose an offensive lineman for at least four games.

The Chicago Bears elevated Collin Johnson

Per a statement by the Bears, the elevated wide receiver Collin Johnson for Sunday night’s game. The Bears listed wide receivers Rome Odunze (MCL) and Keenan Allen (heel) as questionable to play the Texans.

Johnson had a big game for the Bears against the Texans in the Hall of Fame Game. He caught three passes for 56 yards and two touchdowns. (One has to remember the Bears were not going against the Texans starters when Johnson was in the game.)

On Saturday, the Bears signed long snapper Scott Daly from the practice squad. Patrick Scales is on injured reserve as he recovers from back surgery.

Ryan Bates is going on injured reserve

The Bears placed offensive lineman Ryan Bates on injured reserve. The Bears ruled out Bates for Sunday’s game on Friday as he battles a shoulder/elbow injury. Bates and Nate Davis were rotated against the Titans in Week 1. Bates will not be eligible to play for the Bears until Week 6 when the team travels to London to play the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bates’ injury means the Bears are set to keep Coleman Shelton as their starting center and Davis at right guard for the foreseeable future.

