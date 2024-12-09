Chicago Bears GM getting fed up with ownership: Report

The Chicago Bears have several problems before their Week 15 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Bears have lost seven games in a row. Chicago’s sixth loss in the streak led to the dismissal of head coach Matt Eberflus on Nov. 29.

Last week, CEO Kevin Warren and general manager Ryan Poles revealed their plan to work together to find Eberflus’ replacement. Many were curious how a joint coaching search would work between the two.

It appears that the process isn’t going smoothly at all.

The Chicago Bears misled Ryan Poles?

Per ESPN‘s Marc Silverman, Poles was promised he would report directly to chairman George McCaskey when he took the job in 2022. However, that changed on Jan. 12, 2023, when Warren took the CEO job. The resulting change of having to report to Warren has made Poles regret accepting the GM job.

“[Poles] liked the direct reporting nature to the team owner.,” Silverman said on “Waddle and SIlvy.” “It was very appetizing to him as a general manager to report directly to ownership. There was no buffer. If he had an issue, he can go right to George, right to ownership, and that when Kevin was hired, he was frustrated with that from the start, that he never loved it.

“It was not a personal thing with Kevin, but it was something that he didn’t like that he went from reporting to the owner to now having to report to a team president who reports to the owner. There was a go-between, and he was very vocal about that to people he trusted inside the building, that maybe he never would have taken the job to begin with.”

BIG report on Waddle and Silvy today that Ryan Poles is frustrated having to report to Warren and might not have taken the job if he knew about this power dynamic. Wowza. Keeps getting worse at Halas hall. Not a situation a sought after coach would want to enter. #DaBears pic.twitter.com/WeD3vOsEwU — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) December 10, 2024

Silverman suggested Poles might decide to mutually part ways with the Bears at the end of the season.

Where are these leaks coming from?

Add a leak problem to the growing list of issues at Halas Hall.

Rumors surfaced online recently that Poles wanted Eberflus fired after the Bears’ 19-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Nov. 10, but management kept him from doing so. A report surfaced last week that Poles was made aware of Jim Harbaugh’s interest in the Bears coaching job in January, but Warren shut that idea down.

Now, a report comes out Monday that Poles is frustrated because of how Chicago’s ownership essentially misled him about his duties.

These leaks feel one-sided, and they appear to be coming from a side (employee or former employee) that would like to commit arson at Halas Hall for insurance money before leaving Chicago. These leaks are highlighting the dysfunction in the Bears’ organization, and it’s causing potential head coaching candidates to have apprehensions about taking the job.

