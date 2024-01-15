REPORT: Chicago Bears GM over the moon at winning 4 more games than 2022 season

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles recently bragged about the team’s seven-win 2023 season. The Bears’ win total wasn’t enough to get them into the Wild Card round, but Poles are excited about the leap from where they were in 2022 when Chicago won three games.
The Bears opted to keep head coach Matt Eberflus for the 2024 season. Most fans were ready for the Bears to fire Eberflus after getting swept by a much younger Green Bay Packers team with a better head coach.
Chicago Bears GM defends seven-win season
According to Colleen Kane with the Chicago Tribune, Poles defended the decision to keep Eberflus for next season. Poles highlighted the Bears’ seven-win season as a sign of progress:
“The stability was a big piece of it,” Poles said. “The detail that he coaches with. Taking some of the mistakes from the game, bringing them to practice and making sure that we’re doing things the right way, I saw a lot of progress in that.
“There’s a reason why we went from three to seven wins. The player aspect of it is important but also the detail and bringing the team together. Sticking through those hard times allowed us to push through, and you saw a lot of those wins happening toward the back end of the season.
“If it’s not for him, I really don’t think that’s the case. I think it starts to crumble; everyone starts to do their own thing.”
A Bears rival is only going to get better–with a better head coach
For More Chicago Sports:
Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.
For More Great Chicago Sports Content
Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE