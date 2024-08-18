Earlier this week, Bears’ social media was sent into a frenzy when news broke that the team were outbid by the Atlanta Falcons, who acquired perennial Pro Bowl defensive end Matthew Judon for a third-round selection. Although general manager Ryan Poles missed on acquiring an elite pass-rusher to pair with Pro Bowler Montez Sweat, fans and analysts were in more of a discussion on the fact that Chicago’s general manager acknowledges the need for more edge help. The near-trade also demonstrates that Poles may be looking for a short stop-gap solution before addressing the situation long-term following the 2024 season.

Ryan Poles has yet to resolve the defensive end solution outside of the Montez Sweat trade

Since being hired as general manager for the Bears in January of 2022, the defensive end position has been arguably the most difficult position for Ryan Poles to address long-term during his rebuild of the roster. Chicago’s general manager has repeatedly tried to address the role via free agency and through the draft, but the trade for Sweat remains the lone success. In the 2022 NFL Draft, the Bears drafted defensive end Dominique Robinson in the fifth round, and despite recording one and half sacks in his debut game against the San Francisco 49ers, has failed to produce any quarterback pressures since then.

During free agency, Ryan Poles tried to address the defensive end position with at least one signing in his first two off seasons, as both veteran signees have failed to live up to expectations. In 2022, the Bears signed edge rusher Al-Quadin Muhammad, who had recorded six sacks in 2021 with the Indianapolis Colts, yet only produced one sack in 2022 and was released. Last offseason, Ryan Poles signed defensive end DeMarcus Walker, who had generated seven sacks with the Titans in 2022, but Walker only took opposing quarterbacks down three and a half times in 2023 with the Bears.

Despite trading for and signing Sweat to a long-term extension last season, one of the key needs for Ryan Poles to address this past offseason was to find a second starting defensive end capable of generating consistent pass-rush pressure. Although there were several elite-level edge rushers available, Chicago’s general manger failed to make any signing for the position, but did draft Austin Booker in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Booker has flashed in the first two preseason games so far recording three sacks, but it appears that Poles still wants to do more to solidify the second pass-rusher role.

Being one of the last two teams in on trying to trade for Judon demonstrates that Poles is actively searching to find a starting caliber defensive end before the Bears’ season starts on September 8th, but he is trying to do it with a few prerequisites. The perennial Pro Bowl talent and one of the most consistent sacks artists in the league is 32-year-old, and despite being a free agent after this season, would likely have gotten a costly short-term extension than a long-term extension from the Bears had he been acquired. Signing Judon to a short-term deal would have given Ryan Poles flexibility with the draft in 2025, but not in 2026.

Another short-term option that is still out there to help Ryan Poles address the second defensive end position is the re-signing of Pro Bowler Yannick Ngakoue, who has averaged over seven sacks per nine seasons and played with Chicago last year. Bringing Ngakoue back would be affordable and give the Bears’ a chance to address the position in the 2025 NFL Draft with a high round selection. A reunion between the reliable pass-rusher and Chicago would also make sense because the aging-veteran and serve as a place holder for Booker, who could be a legitimate starter in 2025.

Ryan Poles needs to draft a long term solution at defensive end due to potential salary cap restraints in the future

A short-term free agent signing for a veteran starter who can be pair with Sweat is likely the best decision for a long-term fix at the defensive end position. Ryan Poles has done a terrific job providing the Bears with salary cap space while still being able to provide significant contract-extension to top-talent on the team. It may be in the team’s best interest to either draft an edge rusher in the first round either next year or in 2026 to line up a rookie contract for when the dead money on several current contract-extensions come up.

A key example to this would be a potential contract-extension for rookie quarterback Caleb Williams in five years if he lives up to high expectations being placed on him. Ryan Poles would likely have to re-sign Williams to a massive and potentially historic extension, if the rookie becomes an elite-level talent. Once the contract is signed, it is likely the Bears will be force into a tight salary cap spot, where it would be beneficial to have key positions still on a rookie deals, such as defensive end.

Being able to manage salary cap space going ahead will be vital for Ryan Poles as he will need prominent talent on both offense and defense if he wants the Bears to have sustained playoff success. To have that desired success, Chicago’s general manager needs to find a long-term solution in the draft at some point for the defensive end position. Teams that have consistent playoff success have it because they have an elite quarterback and unstoppable pass-rusher capable of taking down the opposing signal-caller.

The defensive end position is the lone remaining position Ryan Poles has yet to solidify, and after the near trade for Judon, it appears that he is trying his best to resolve the lone weakness. A trade or signing for an available veteran who is proven to be reliable at generating sacks is the best solution for the issue heading into the 2024 season. Poles doesn’t want to address the problem with a veteran who may only be good for the next two years at most, but with a young talent found via the draft that can be a cornerstone on Chicago’s defense for the next decade.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE