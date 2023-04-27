Ryan Poles had a big plan to acquire more draft capital with two trades in round one

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles jumped on the opportunity to trade the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft to Carolina for a package that included No. 9 overall, more picks and wide receiver DJ Moore.

The two sides got the deal done back in March as Poles felt it was the right time to move the pick. But now as we are hours from the 2023 NFL draft, one NFL insider reveals that the Bears had a big plan in mind.

Jay Glazer tweeted on Thursday that Ryan Poles had the plan to trade No. 1 to Houston for No. 2 overall and then flip the No. 2 pick to the Panthers.

Little #NFL Draft scoopage, originally the Bears were trading that top pick with Houston to go to #2, then Chicago had deal pretty much worked out with Carolina to go from 2 to 9. Looked like it was going to happen then Houston source says they just couldn’t get that part of the… — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) April 27, 2023

Houston couldn’t get the deal done with Chicago and opted to stay at No. 2, potentially spoiling some plans for Ryan Poles to gain more draft picks.

As we have learned in the past, a big reason why Ryan Poles moved quick with the Panthers’ offer was the inclusion of wide receiver DJ Moore. But we have to imagine what could have been in terms of the haul that he could have gotten if he moved back with Houston and then again with Carolina.

