Former Cubs right fielder Sammy Sosa returns to Chicago for the first time in years

Cubs legend Sammy Sosa made his long-awaited return to Chicago on Friday.

It marked the first time Sosa has visited the city in years.

Sammy Sosa appeared on “The Steve Cochran Show,” before a few events Sosa attended around the city.

In his appearance on Cochran’s show, Sosa talked about a potential reunion with the Cubs. Who have had a non-existent relationship with Sosa since 2004 when they cut ties with him.

Sosa said he hasn’t been in Chicago in so long that he hasn’t seen the Wrigley Field renovations. Which renovations, 2014 or 2019?

Either way, Sosa hasn’t been in Chicago for a long time. Many Cubs fans would love to see Sosa and the Cubs reconcile. That way Sosa could get his number retired and the legend could be given the flowers he deserves.

Sammy Sosa was the first player in MLB history to hit 60 home runs in three seasons. That is more than worthy of retiring the mans jersey number. The disagreements and misunderstandings between Sosa and the Cubs are things of the past and should be left there.

Sosa’s newest media comments suggests that he agrees with letting the past be the past.

Sosa speaks on his found “maturity” to the press

Sammy Sosa made it clear to the media on Friday that he is a changed man. Sosa said he takes responsibility for his actions and is open to talking with Tom Ricketts. The Ball is in Ricketts court on if this potential reunion is going to happen or not.

Here is what Sosa had to say when asked about potentially sitting down with Tom Ricketts and repairing the relationship between the MLB legend and the Cubs.

“Well like I have said, I am a mature man, I think it is a possibility that we can do that,” Sosa said. “I’m open, I don’t have any problem with that. You know, there was a lot of misunderstanding in the past, but now I’m a real man, I feel great, so I recognize my mistake, so hey why not.”

The full video of Sosa’s response can be seen in the video embedded below.

Sammy Sosa says he is open to sitting down with Tom Ricketts & says he recognizes his mistake. pic.twitter.com/4J3xNG8LrC — Cubs Zone (@CubsZone) March 15, 2024

